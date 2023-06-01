Wicklow is truly the ‘Garden of Ireland’ as designers receive five awards at Bord Bia Bloom

They don’t call Wicklow the Garden of Ireland without good reason, and after the opening morning of Bord Bia Bloom in the Phoenix Park, Dublin, Wicklow garden designers, community groups and floral artists collected a total of five awards for their efforts.

The judging panels for Bord Bia Bloom includes 14 Irish and international horticultural experts judging show gardens, postcard gardens, nursery displays, and botanical and floral art, who collectively chose the cream of the crop on day one, Thursday, June 1.

Kilmacanogue local Robert Moore received a Gold Medal for his ‘Marie Keating Catching Cancer Early Garden’ for the Marie Keating Foundation. This garden focuses on the importance of early detection and the positive outcomes and higher survivorship rates when cancer is diagnosed early. The garden places the individual at the centre of a journey, empowering them to look at their role in early detection.

A Silver-Gilt medal went to Kilcoole-based designer Tünde Perry, for the ‘GOAL Global Garden’, which celebrates the diverse yet interconnected nature of our world by taking inspiration from the ecosystems, plants, and crops from the various regions that GOAL works in, including Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Ukraine. This is her ninth show garden at Bord Bia Bloom.

Meanwhile, in the AOIFA Floral Art competition, Lynn Stringer, from Kilcoole, was awarded a Silver-Gilt medal for ‘Tetracentron sinense from Birr Castle demesne’ in the Botanical category, and a Bronze Medal for ‘Red Oak Quercus rubra’ in the Botanical category.

Finally, in what are referred to as the small but perfectly formed gardening showcases, which feature exhibits telling the stories of charities and community groups, Community Garden Edible Bray, in collaboration with Klinkerdin Arts Salon from Bray, were Highly Commended for their amateur Postcard Garden display, called Plants in Concert.

Together they have created a true innovation in garden design, a horticultural sound art installation where enthusiastic gardeners can ‘listen to their plants’. Technology allows attendees to hear the plant's response through a webcast accessed by a QR code. This multi-sensory experience enables one to see and smell the plants and hear their voices as they grow and respond to their environment. A second QR code links to an audio description of the garden’s layout which is available to visitors who are visually impaired.

Jim O’Toole, Bord Bia Chief Executive, congratulated the award winners: “The medals awarded [this morning] is testament to the skill and craftsmanship of the Irish horticulture community and we are incredibly proud to showcase this talent.

"As we prepare to open the doors to Bloom 2023, I’d like to thank and acknowledge all those involved whose sheer dedication has helped Bord Bia to deliver what we believe will be a unique and truly uplifting experience for this year’s visitors.”