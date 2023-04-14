Wicklow historian Ruán O’Donnell never fears to speak of 1798

Historian Ruán O’Donnell, one of the leading scholars on the events of 1798, is the star turn at next month’s commemoration weekend in Newtownmountkennedy. Reporter David Medcalf found out more about his passion for days past and Wicklow’s role in history

Ruán O'Donnell. Photo: Leigh Anderson

David Medcalf Wicklow People Fri 14 Apr 2023 at 08:00