Wicklow historian Ruán O’Donnell never fears to speak of 1798
Historian Ruán O’Donnell, one of the leading scholars on the events of 1798, is the star turn at next month’s commemoration weekend in Newtownmountkennedy. Reporter David Medcalf found out more about his passion for days past and Wicklow’s role in history
David MedcalfWicklow People
On a rainy autumn night, preliminary details of a new venture arising from the rising of 1798 were made public at a reception in the Parkview Hotel. The three-day ‘Festival of Remembrance’ will take place over the last weekend of May, culminating with a re-enactment of the battle of Newtownmountkennedy on the Sunday afternoon. The star turn of the reception hosted by the local tidy towns committee was Professor Ruán O’Donnell, a man in his element talking about the events of 225 years ago.