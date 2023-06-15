Wicklow harpists to lead way at international festival in Louth

Wicklow harpists are leading the way at an international harp festival, which takes place in County Louth later this month.

An Chúirt Chruitireachta, now in its 35th year, is an annual international harp festival run by Cairde na Cruite (Friends of the Harp). The festival sees harpist of every standard from all over the world come together for an immersive week.

Participants have the opportunity to engage with other harpists, gain a better understanding of Irish music, song and dance, and learn more about the harp. This year’s festival takes place from Sunday, June 25 to Friday, June 30 at An Grianán, Termonfeckin, Co. Louth, and features a panel of exceptional tutors and talented artists set to deliver an outstanding celebration of harp music.

Bray’s Rachel Duffy is co-directing the festival, having been involved previously and certainly has pedigree. She is a prize winner of the Fleadh Cheoil and the Feis Ceoil, and apart from playing at Chúirt Chruitireachta, has also played at the Wales International Harp Festival, Creative Connexions in Spain and the Hainan World Tourism Expo in China.

She is currently a member of the National Folk Orchestra and the TU Dublin Harp Ensemble. Rachel works as a composer and tutor with the Music Generation Wicklow Rithim orchestra, as well as with Bray CCÉ where she directs a harp ensemble.,

Wicklow musicians Aoife Ní Bhriain and Colm Ó Briain will also be performing in ‘Rising Stars at the Tholsel’ on Tuesday, June 27 and will join Bray CCÉ Harp Ensemble to perform in an evening concert on Wednesday, June 28 in An Grianán. Aisling Ennis will perform with Trio Táin in ‘Stars Align’ on Tuesday night and lead a ‘Goltraí and Geantraí workshop in Drogheda Library, also on the Wednesday.

The festival will kick off at 3pm on June 25 with a pop-up concert featuring local musicians from the Music Generation Louth Harp Ensemble. A harp-makers’ exhibition will also run throughout the afternoon with leading Irish harp makers on hand to discuss their work. Entry to both the afternoon pop-up concert and the exhibition is free and all are welcome.

The mid-point of the week sees harp ensembles from all across Ireland joining the fun. Artist-in-residence Rachel Hair will lead seven visiting ensembles from Wicklow, Mayo, Antrim, Donegal, Clare, Louth and Dublin in a day of workshops, culminating in an evening performance on Wednesday, June 28 at 8pm

Tickets for all evening concerts (€15) can be purchased through Eventbrite.