Wicklow Green Party TD tables Bill to protect the county’s trees

The lack of protection for urban trees and important biodiversity sites in County Wicklow is being addressed by a new Bill launched by Green Party TD for Wicklow, Steven Matthews.

Mr Matthews’ ‘Urban Tree Protection and Sites Locally Important For Ecology Bill 2023’ will allow protection for urban trees based on their value to climate, air quality and flood risk, rather than simple amenity value.

With only around 40 trees or sites protected in the county, Mr Matthews said it was clear greater protections are needed.

The aim of the Bill is to achieve three things:

Identify and strengthen ‘Sites Locally Important For Ecology’ (LIFE sites), which communities can designate as important local nature areas.

Prioritise the treatment and management of trees rather than their removal, while ensuring it is the responsibility of public bodies to supply an arborist report where cutting down is needed, and to ensure such areas are replanted.

Change the Tree Preservation Order (TPO) process and allow for appeals.

“For many of us, being able to walk around our parks and green spaces was a lifeline and the only thing that kept us sane during the pandemic,” Mr Matthews said.

“We rediscovered the importance of nature locally. This Bill puts power back into the hands of local communities, to decide what is important locally, so that we don’t lose these precious sites.

“What this means practically is that anybody in the community can request that their local Council protects a certain local nature site. The Council may then prohibit the wilful destruction of the site and landowners may have to enter into an agreement with the planning authority to properly manage the site.”

Regarding the new protections for urban trees, Mr Matthews added: “There are only 164 TPOs in force in Ireland relating to areas or individual trees. Over a quarter of these relate to Wicklow alone and only 16 of the 31 Local Authorities have a record of TPOs.

“At the same time, local authorities have been cutting down thousands of trees every year. This trend is in the wrong direction for what we are scientifically and legally required to do. International and EU laws mean that we are legally required to increase our green urban areas. This Bill is a step in that direction.”

The overarching goal of the Bill is to protect more of the spaces and features important to people and nature while not hindering much needed local housing and infrastructure.

Meanwhile, Councillor Lourda Scott welcomed the final report from the Children and Young People’s Assembly on Biodiversity Loss, which called for Ireland to “treat the Earth like family”.

The Greystones Councillor and Chair of Wicklow’s Climate and Biodiversity Action (CABA) Policy has described the recent publication of the Children and Young Person’s report on Biodiversity Loss as “historic”.

Some 35 children and teenagers between the ages of seven and 17 met over two weekends in Wicklow and Killarney last October to explore and discuss biodiversity loss and outline recommendations for policymakers.

The young people gathered at the same time as a national citizens’ assembly on biodiversity loss, which issued its final report last month and called for constitutional changes to give people the right to a clean, healthy and safe environment.

The Green Party Councillor said: “This report, which also informed the Citizens Assembly on Biodiversity, is unique in centring the voices of the young people in our communities. Hearing the opinion of members between the ages of 7 – 17yrs, including children from Wicklow, is hearing directly from the people who will be most affected by Biodiversity loss.

“The decisions we make today as policy makers and community members will have enormous consequences on the future that our young people will live in. I recommend everyone to read it. Unlike most reports it is beautifully presented.

“It outlines how the consultation process was carried out as well as highlighting the 58 key calls to action. As Chair of the Co Wicklow Climate and Biodiversity Policy Group, this report is very timely as we are preparing to develop the County’s first Biodiversity Policy.

I have extended an invitiation to the convenors of the Children and Young Person’s Assembly to speak to the CABA policy group so that we can share learnings and be proactive in bringing these learnings forward. Of all the calls to actions I want to highlight this one: “make sure that this Assembly’s calls to Action are carried out and not just forgotten”. In other words don’t forget about our children’s future.”

The report can be read here: cyp-biodiversity.ie