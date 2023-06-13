Wicklow fitness coach aims to raise €50,000 with spinathon

A fitness instructor from Greystones is upping the ante this year as he prepares to host another spinathon in aid of two charities close to his heart.

Adam Brennan, who is a coach at the family-run Ignite Fitness Centre in Delgany, is organising his third spinathon in aid of the Irish Cancer Society and Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and is aiming to raise €40-50,000 at the event, which takes place at Ignite Fitness on Sunday, June 18, at 9.00am.

Adam said he was inspired to choose the charities after his aunt recovered from cancer recently, and his mother was diagnosed with MND. He would like to give something back to the organisations after the assistance his own family has received.

Adam’s first spinathon took place during the pandemic, when he rallied a group to get on their bikes over Zoom, taking in over €12,000.

Believing he could better that, last year, in Lidl in Greystones, with a total of 33 bikes and a three-hour window, he raised just over €37,000. This year, he has pushed the time slot out to four hours and the target with it, having already taken in almost €23,000 in the week leading up the event.

More time means more volunteers and more bikes however, and Adam was able to put the word out to Go Gym in Greystones, who lent him 18 bikes, and Druids Glen gym who lent him five bikes, bringing the total to 60 bikes, with 25 volunteers doing the full four-hour shift, and 40-50 people on hand to jump in at different intervals.

Adam said that despite the intensity of the session, everyone involved has different levels of fitness and he keeps people motivated with good music and good vibes and the atmosphere is always upbeat.

There is also a bingo night, with a raffle for prizes donated by local firms, on Thursday, June 15, in the Horse and Hound, Delgany.

You can support the Ignite Fitness 4 Hour Spinathon at gofundme.com/f/ignite-fitness-4-hour-spinathon