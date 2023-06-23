Wicklow Firefighters praised as crews rush to scene of blazing car

The scene of the crash at Farrankelly Roundabout, on the approach to Greystones.

The Emergency Department at St Vincent’s University Hospital has written to the Chief Fire Officer at Wicklow Fire Service, after a potentially fatal incident was averted involving two passengers of a single vehicle, which had overturned and burst into flames, just outside Greystones, on Thursday evening, June 22.

At 5.22pm, Wicklow County Fire Service was alerted to a single vehicle accident on the Farrankelly Road, on the approach to Greystones, close to the Eden Gate Centre.

Chief Fire Officer at Wicklow Fire Service, Aidan Dempsey, said the predetermined response for this type of incident is for two fire stations to be mobilised, so crews from both Greystones and Bray fire stations attended immediately to the scene.

Greystones fire crew mobilised in their fire engine, with additional personnel in an SUV arriving at the incident at around 5.30pm, where they encountered a Land Rover on its roof with flames and smoke billowing from the engine.

Members of the public were shouting that one of the occupants was still trapped inside the vehicle. Immediate contact was made with the casualty, whose legs were trapped by the crushed dashboard of the car and was reported to be “slipping into unconsciousness” due to smoke inhalation.

Firefighters used fire extinguishers around the casualty, which was backed up by hoses, and the ‘emergency breathing apparatus set’ was employed – this is an enclosed fire protective ‘hood’ with an independent air supply.

With the fire extinguished, hydraulic rescue equipment was used to spread the dashboard away from the casualty’s legs and they were extricated on a spinal board and provided with immediate medical attention by firefighters on the scene.

Dr David Menzies from Wicklow Rapid Response (and Consultant in Emergency Medicine at St Vincent’s University Hospital) took over treatment of the casualty on the scene. The casualty and another occupant of the vehicle were transported by ambulances to St Vincent’s University Hospital.

Dr Menzies has subsequently commended the work of the Greystones and Bray crews, and said: “The fast action of the crews, at considerable personal risk, undoubtedly prevented a worse outcome. Being able to facilitate a rapid extrication as they did, is a core skill that the Fire Service brings to these situations. The added benefit of using the smoke hood minimised further complications from smoke and fire to the patient’s face and airways.”

He added: “Wicklow Fire Service crews are always professional and a pleasure to work with. Please note my particular appreciation for their work yesterday, particularly in the current climate it is a welcome good news story.”