Wicklow family takes Camino steps to raise funds for those helping mum with dementia

The Camino de Santiago is a network of pilgrim trails that emerge from France, Portugal and Spain before meeting on the one road to the tomb of St James (Santiago in Spanish) in Santiago de Compostela, north-west Spain. For the some 350,000 souls who embark on all or part of the route each year, it is often more than just an active pursuit, but a spiritual journey, as one foot follows the other, averaging anywhere from 20-30 kilometres each day for as long as it takes to bring that sense of stillness travellers so often speak of.

For the Fennessy family – siblings Ronan, Brian, Anna and father John – who live in Delgany, the decision to embark on a section of the great pilgrimage was two-fold and deeply personal.

John, with his wife Helen, began walking the trail in sections starting in 2008, Brian explains, returning each year to go a little further.

“And then, they kind of stopped,” Brian says. “Things kind of got in the way, you know, life took over for them. Then in 2020, myself and my father were due to go together but then obviously Covid happened. And then my mother began getting ill. There had been signs for about 10 years and she held it together very well. But she ended up getting cancer.”

Tragically, Helen’s procedure, which involved a general anaesthetic, exacerbated an underlying illness: dementia.

“Her memory just completely went on her,” Brian says. “Apparently it’s a thing [general anaesthetic] that can affect people’s memories. Now, we had done CT scans and there were signs. Mum always had to have her phone with her, always. If she lost her phone, she’d be freaking out because it had absolutely everything on it.

“My mother was getting very repetitive over the years and to be honest with you, as a family, we probably ignored it a little bit, hoping that it wasn’t dementia.”

With Covid closing all doors in terms of accessing face-to-face support, the family were given a lifeline by Wicklow Dementia Support.

“They were brilliant,” Brian says, “initially you couldn’t have any kind of in-person meetings but they were good for information. Then when the restrictions started lifting, Mum started to go to the Musical Memories groups. So that was great for her and it was great for Dad. It was just a great support for him as well, because he’d meet others who were there with their loved ones.”

Brian says that the level of care became difficult for the family, particularly his sister Anna, who was doing the lion’s share.

“My father is 76,” he says, “he just wasn’t able to cope anymore. Anna was doing most of work because she was living with my folks. And Ronan and I, we have our own families as well. So a lot of the work would fall to my Dad and to my sister, you know?

“Then Mum got too much for any of us, we just weren’t able to look after her anymore. We were on the waiting list for St Joseph’s in Shankill, which is a dementia-specific nursing home, and we managed to get a place for her there.

“But it was such a massive loss for the whole family, you know, your mother is like the glue that keeps the family together. I felt our family was a little bit more separated when Mum went into the home. It was very difficult time for all of us. With dementia, you’re losing someone, but they’re still there. And they don’t know that you know. My mother wouldn’t know any of us now, you know?”

“It’s hard to see her, she’s losing her mobility and she’s confined between a bed and a special mobility chair. But the staff in St Joseph’s, they’re just unbelievably caring and she gets the best of care in there. They do so much for the people who are living in there. It’s a very homely sort of place.

“It gives us a lot of comfort. But at the same time it’s hard to see it, it’s hard to see someone you love just fading away and and dying slowly, basically. So, on the night Mum went in, we said to Dad – who was obviously very upset – why don’t we go on that Camino trip that we planned to go on? And then my sister said she’d go. Then Ronan said he’d go, as well.

“It was never really about a fundraiser for us. It was always about a trip as a family. To try and get the family unit back, even though it had changed so much with Mum going into the home,” Brian says.

Brian, who is a volunteer for the Glen of Imaal Mountain Rescue Team and has led many groups abroad as a seasoned mountaineer, then led his family on a section of the Camino, starting at the point in Spain his parents began their journey on all those years ago, managing 130 kilometres in six days.

“We had Mum’s Camino passport with us,” Brian explains, referring to the document carried by travellers which is stamped at each stage, “and we stamped her Camino passport at every place we stopped at. Just as a kind of a tribute.”

The idea for a fundraiser was a collective decision, with proceeds earmarked for Wicklow Dementia Support and St Joseph’s. Brian says the family were “overwhelmed by the support”.

“One of the interesting things was that when we were walking on the Camino, we met people from Ireland and my brother, Ronan, would get chatting to them and people gave us money then. We were blown away.

“And it was great for my Dad, because he was kind of upset remembering the places they were together. It was kind of bitter sweet. And as we walked through the week, it was a bit of a ‘moving on’ for him. We felt he was happy that he had come back to take those next steps and continue it on.”

The Fennessy Walk for Dementia Fundraiser in aid of Wicklow Dementia Support and St Joseph’s Shankill is available at: www.idonate.ie/fundraiser/WalkforDementia until April 30.