Wicklow family restore late grandad’s Raleigh Roadster bike to cycle 200km for charity

The family of late Wicklow man Patrick Tierney will pay tribute to their beloved grandad this weekend by cycling 200km from his adopted home of Bray to his hometown of Enniskillen in aid of Wicklow Hospice and The Alzheimers Society of Ireland.

Born in Fermanagh in 1932, popular character Patrick moved to Bray in his early 30s, where he set down deep roots, finding work in a jewellers and a chip shop on the bustling Albert Walk.

After Patrick passed away last December, his granddaughter Siobhán Sheehan (née Egan) and her husband Gavin set out to honour a pledge they had made to him to restore his cherished 1954 Raleigh Roadster, which decorated the church on their wedding day.

In need of a complete facelift after being left in a shed for decades, Sharon and Gavin jumped at the opportunity to participate in the Late Late Show's 'Big Repair Challenge' in April, where they lovingly returned Patrick’s single-speed bike to its former glory.

With what would have been Patrick’s 91st birthday coming up on the horizon, Gavin decided to undertake the mammoth cycling challenge – part of which will be completed on the old Raleigh bike – to mark the occasion, with the couple also setting up a GoFundMe page which has already raised €1,740 and counting.

Speaking ahead of Saturday's emotional event, Siobhán said: “My husband Gavin will be doing a cycle from Bray to Enniskillen on Saturday in memory of my grandad Patrick, to raise funds for The Wicklow Hospice and The Alzheimer's Society of Ireland.

“Grandad was from Enniskillen but moved to Dublin in his 20s and later moved to Bray in his early 30s, where he lived until he passed away on December 18 last year.

“He had many jobs over the years, but older residents of Bray will know him from when he worked in a jewelers and chip shop on Albert Walk. He was a very quiet and kind man and extremely family oriented. He married my nanny Joan (née Ellis), and they had five children, 11 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

“He was an absolutely amazing grandad and helped look after all of us growing up. We all adored him and were heartbroken when he died on Christmas week. Wicklow Hospice was amazing and assisted us in caring for him at home in his final days and gave us the opportunity to have the most loving and special goodbye.

“Grandad had an old Raleigh Roadster 1954 bike when he lived in Enniskillen. His brother kept it in his shed over the years, and it surfaced in 2021 when Gavin and I got married as a decoration for the church.

“Everyone loved seeing it again, as his children and older grandchildren would have cycled it when we visited his brother Gerald in Enniskillen as kids. I promised grandad I would restore it for him, but with having a baby, we hadn't got around to it.

“Gav and I happened to be in the Late Late Show audience the night they announced they were looking for participants for the Big Repair Challenge, and we thought this was the perfect opportunity to do the bike, so I applied, and they chose us as one of the projects.

“We thought we would give it a go and that it would give us a bit of a kick to do it. So, we restored it with guidance from Paul McQuaid from River Cycles in Dublin and with help from Everest Cycles in Bray to source parts.

“Gavin had said he would cycle it to Enniskillen some day and so the idea came about. He committed to doing the cycle on live TV, so he was locked into doing it at that stage anyway!"

A former world record-holding rower who has now turned his attention to cycling, Gavin expects the journey to take approximately seven hours and plans to cycle a portion of the trip on Patrick’s single-speed bike.

Siobhán and the rest of the family have every confidence in him and will be offering their support and encouragement (and taking lots of photos) along the way.

“Ah, he’s well able for it and does 90k on a Saturday just for a bit of fun,” Siobhán joked.

“Gavin is from Cork originally and is a member of Bray Wheelers. He is a neuromuscular therapist and has his own practice in Bray, Osborne Neuromuscular Physical Therapy. He's taken an interest recently in cycling, although he has a background in rowing, which he also happens to have a world record for.

“He will cycle approximately 200km on Saturday, on what would have been grandad's 91st birthday, to raise funds for the two charities. He will do it solo but will have some support from our family checking on him at various points en route, and some of the family will alternate a few kilometres on grandad's bike near the finish line in Enniskillen. It only has one speed, so it would take us days to ride it all the way!

“We’re so proud of Gavin for doing it, and we really hope it can drum up a few more donations for the charities.

“We set up the GoFundMe about a month ago and were just sharing it with family and friends, but we reached 1,000 before we knew it, which was just amazing. We weren’t really sure how it would go, but people have just been so generous, and we’re really blown away by it.

“The Alzheimers Society of Ireland and Wicklow Hospice are such deserving charities, and we feel honoured to be giving back to them, especially for Wicklow Hospice for the amazing things they did for Grandad and do for many others.”

To donate to the fundraiser in aid of Wicklow Hospice and Alzheimers Society of Ireland visit gofundme.com/f/charity-cycle-in-memory-of-patrick-tierney