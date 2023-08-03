Wicklow director’s Netflix documentary on freediving passes 8 million streams in just two weeks

Laura McGann was mesmerised by the sport so made this film

Irish documentary The Deepest Breath, created by Wicklow-based director Laura McGann, has landed in the top ten Netflix shows for the second week running.

An incredible 3.5 million streams were added this week following the opening week figure of 4.6 million making it one of the most successful documentaries on the streaming site.

Written and directed by Kildare native Laura McGann, the emotional and mesmerising film follows the world of free diving, in particular Italy’s world-record breaker Alessia Zecchini and her remarkable friendship and connection to Irish diver Stephen Keenan.

In the unusual and risky world of free diving, divers compete to dive the deepest using only their own breathing and no oxygen supply.

Having read about the duo, McGann googled freediving and knew she had found her next dream project.

“I just thought, ‘oh my god, I can’t believe this exists’,” recalls the director. “It was like finding out that there were certain people in parts of the world who could fly — that’s kind of what it felt like.

“It was the connection as well, between Stephen and Alessia, how they met, at the pinnacle of this incredible world, a magical world really. They had this connection with the sea, which then transfers back in the connection between the two of them.”

As well as being fascinated at the prospect of bringing the film’s stunning underwater imagery to the screen, the Kildare filmmaker felt an affiliation with the subject matter.

“I moved to Dun Laoghaire and then out to Wicklow to live near the sea because we just really love being in the sea,” she says of family life. “It does an awful lot for our mental health and we love the space that being near the sea gives you.”

She still vividly remembers reading about Stephen and Alessia in a newspaper piece and being introduced to their world.

“I googled ‘what is freediving’ and I was met with just these incredible visuals of humans behaving more like seals and dolphins than like human beings. No tanks, just holding their breath under the water swimming with every kind of mammal or fish, in really stunning images shot by freedivers as well.

“Even the cinematography had this fluidity to it, that they weren’t laden down with tanks, they moved with the divers. It felt like it was almost shot by something that lives under the sea, a whole different type of film-making. I love Blue Planet — I’d happily binge on Blue Planet for the weekend — but this was something that I’d never seen before.

“The more I learned about it, the more you’re learning about what happens your body under the water, which is incredible.”

McGann’s film is set to grip viewers from the first five minutes, with a nerve-wracking opening scene showing Zecchini’s dramatic world-record attempt as her heartbeat slows and she struggles physically.

The Deepest Breath focuses on Alessia Zecchini’s dogged determination to make history in her sport.

But it also shows her unique connection to Stephen Keenan as he helps her achieve those goals.

The Deepest Breath is on Netflix now