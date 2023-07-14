Wicklow County Council to revamp homes for elderly in Bray following concerns of ‘neglect'

The elderly residents of Bray's Failte Park, who were left feeling “a bit neglected” by the Council, have received some positive news following the intervention of Councillor Joe Behan, who had raised their concerns at the July meeting of Bray Municipal District.

Cllr Behan described the plight of residents “in their 90s” living in what was a “flagship development for us” when it was built in the 1980s on Adelaide Road but “had felt forgotten about”.

He sought to re-establish the relationship that the Council had and enquired about a liaison officer who had in the past checked in on the residents.

Cllr Behan has since been contacted by Garvan Hickey, Housing Officer, and was told that in respect of the concerns raised at Failte Park, a contractor has now been employed to clean the roofs, gutters and exteriors of the buildings.

The curtilage of the buildings and the paths in the estate will also be power washed. It is expected that these works will be completed in the next few weeks. A schedule of works is also being prepared for painting the exterior of the properties.