Wicklow County Council solves mystery behind ‘Bray’s Stonehenge’

The new boulders that have been installed at Ballywaltrim Playground, in Bray.

When the mysterious boulders first appeared in Ballywaltrim Playground, in Bray, at the beginning of September, it had locals rushing to social media to query their use, their worth and, more beguilingly, their origin.

Were they a sign from the gods? Bray’s very own crop circles albeit in stone? They reminded one poster of Stonehenge, to which another replied it will bring the Druids of Bray out for a night time frolic.

Once the jokes had run their course, however, people were unanimous in their praise for what was viewed as a welcome addition to the facility, and an innovative one at that, for the children in the area.

Wicklow County Council was in fact behind the installation of the boulders and the funding for the project was provided by the Department of Health, via the Sláintecare Healthy Communities Programme.

Meadhbh Cahill, Sláintecare Healthy Communities Local Development Officer, at Wicklow County Council, explained: “Physical activity of all kinds has a hugely positive impact on life-long health and wellbeing. One of the priorities for the Sláintecare Healthy Communities Programme is to provide facilities that encourage physical activity and participation in sport and recreation. The boulders are a key element in that plan and it is wonderful to see that they have been so positively received.”

Under this programme, Bray received additional resources with the aim of improving the long-term health and wellbeing of the community.

While there are numerous natural climbing sites in Bray and the wider county, this is the first purpose built climbing facility that brings this form of outdoor recreation to an urban setting.

The installation, which consists of four large structures and several smaller introductory boulders, is designed to be accessible for a variety of ages and abilities.

The boulders are already proving very popular with the local community, suggesting that structures for more advanced climbing skills could be added at the site and that similar installations could be considered for other areas in the future.

Cathaoirleach of Wicklow County Council, Cllr Aoife Flynn Kennedy, welcomed the installation, saying: “It is great to see such a novel facility being provided for the community. The climbing boulders are a fabulous way to introduce young people to a new form of sport and recreation, and to encourage healthy physical activity.”

Emer O’Gorman, Chief Executive, Wicklow County Council, added: “Wicklow County Council is committed to supporting and delivering initiatives that protect the health and wellbeing of everyone in the county. I am very pleased to see this project complete. The boulders look fantastic on site and are a very positive resource for the local community."