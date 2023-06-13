Wicklow County Council says ‘all emergency calls will be answered' as firefighters’ strike under way

Wicklow County Council (WCC) has moved to assure the public that every effort will be made to mitigate any risk to them arising from strike action by retained firefighters, which got under way at midnight on Tuesday, June 13.

Retained firefighters have begun the action with rolling work stoppages resulting in the closure of up to 50 per cent of fire stations in the service, but the authority has advised that people should continue to call 999 or 112 in the case of an emergency, adding “calls will be answered and responded to”.

WCC have confirmed that SIPTU, which represents around 2,000 retained firefighters nationwide, said it will comply with the provisions of the Code of Practice on emergency disputes to ensure that fire services are provided even in a strike situation, and retained fire services will respond to all emergency calls involving life-threatening situations.

In a statement, WCC said: “Fire Service Management initiated a negotiation process with SIPTU and agreed to the appointment of a third-party facilitator to shape a proposal that could be agreed by management and staff representatives. This led to a significant offer by Fire Service Management which would lead to an increase in fire service numbers allowing for greater levels of structured time off.

“SIPTU then advised that in addition to the increase in numbers they would also require a significant increase in existing pay. However, management advised that the current national pay agreement, Building Momentum, means it cannot consider sectoral or grade-based pay and conditions claims during the lifetime of the agreement.

“Management remains available to continue the engagement through the mediator as its position would always be for constructive engagement with all stakeholders on any pay dispute.

“The proposed escalation of industrial action is of major concern to local authorities, and we would call on SIPTU to reconsider and re-engage in the mediation process,” it added.