Wicklow County Council plans to spend over €1m on dual carriageway upgrade

Cllr Stephen Stokes has welcomed plans to upgrade the Charlesland Dual Carriageway, with Wicklow County Council expected to invest in the region of €1million to €1.2 million on the project, which will significantly upgrade pedestrian and cycling safety in the area.

Cllr Stokes said: "Wicklow County Council is aiming to convert a lot of the informal crossings, into signalised crossings. Road safety is vital. I will fully support any measures that can improve traffic management for all road users."

The Council plans to engage with local people, during a non-statutory consultation period.

Cllr Stokes added: "It will be important to listen to the views of local people. The aim of the project is to boost pedestrian and cyclist use of the Charlesland Dual Carriageway area, with enhanced safety measures. If all goes to plan, Wicklow County Council hope to carry out the work by early October.

"Recently, I reported some severely damaged railings between Seabourne View and Charlesland Shopping Centre. Wicklow County Council did a superb job with the railing repairs, which are now like new. But it really brought home the point about road safety."

Some of the crossings expected to be improved include the Knockroe roundabout, and the crossing between Charlesland Shopping Centre and Charlesland Wood. The funding is expected to be sourced from the Greystones Pathfinder Project which has a budget of €1.5 million. The Pathfinder project needs to be completed by 2025.

Cllr Stephen Stokes further stated: "A lot of the planned investment on the Charlesland Dual Carriageway area will be spent on the lights. They are quite expensive. People write to me regularly about road safety, so hopefully this will make a positive impact."

Earlier this year, the Council was allocated €8,409,000 from the National Transport Authority for walking and cycling infrastructure for 2023.

This substantial investment fund aims to boost active travel projects, contributing to the development of new and improved walking and cycling infrastructure across the county by 2025, and includes the development of segregated cycle lanes and widened footpaths, new walking and cycling bridges, and new pedestrian crossings.