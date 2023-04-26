Wicklow councillor ‘hounded’ by campaigner to help secure dog park for Bray

A disability activist and qualified dog trainer in Bray has received the support of a local councillor to push for a dog park in the town.

Cian O’Neill has teamed up with Sinn Féin Cllr Dermot ‘Daisy’ O’Brien to help organise a campaign for the delivery of a dog park which has been mooted for some time in Bray. Cllr O’Brien noted that Cian had been “hounding” him for a long time to take action on this issue.

“I have submitted a motion and made calls for this numerous times since I was elected,” he said, “and knowing Cian very well, we had a chat and decided to bring the campaign up a level and use digital media and a survey to capture people’s attention and, more importantly, to get them involved in the considerations for where a dog park might be best located in the town.

“We created a video where Cian’s expertise and awareness made the case for why we need one and what the benefits would be to dogs and owners. We also included a link to an online form where people could make suggestions for locations and also outline some benefits and barriers.”

According to Cian, such is the need for a dog park that one might not even be enough to service the growing needs in the town.

“As a dog owner myself and someone who has just qualified as a dog trainer, I can see the need for a dog park but it has to be done right,” Cian said.

“People need to be involved in this and we want to get all of the ideas together and then hold a public meeting to share the results and then present our results to the Council. I am very committed to making this happen and when it does happen, I will be even more committed to making it a success.”

Anyone interested in sharing their thoughts, can do so by filling in the online community consultation form.