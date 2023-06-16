Wicklow councillor Anne Ferris takes over as chair at Mermaid Arts Centre

At the recent AGM of Mermaid Arts Centre in Bray, Councillor Anne Ferris was unanimously elected to the position of Chairperson, having been nominated by Ursula Quill and Councillor Melanie Corrigan.

Commenting on her appointment, Cllr Ferris said she was “delighted and honoured” to accept the position.

“Having been a director of Mermaid on two occasions, being elected Chair of the Board was a great occasion for me,” she said.

Cllr Ferris commended the outgoing Chair, Martin Davidson, for his outstanding contribution to the Mermaid, both as a director and Chair.

Mr Davidson had announced that he was stepping down from his positions in Mermaid having served on the Board for many years.

Cllr Ferris recalled the occasion when she, as the Bray Cathaoirleach, turned the sod for Mermaid Arts Centre with the then Minister for the Environment, Noel Dempsey.

“It seems like I have come full circle since the time when having a theatre and arts centre, to be located in Bray, was first mooted by my colleague, former Councillor John McManus. This year the Mermaid is celebrating its 21st Birthday and I am very excited to be its Chair at this really exciting time.”

A line-up of special events is being organised by Mermaid Theatre Arts Director, Julie Kelleher and her team to celebrate Mermaid’s 21st Birthday and further information will be released soon.