Wicklow Council refuses permission for 98 new homes in Greystones ‘as targets for houses in town already reached’

Green Party Councillor for Greystones Lourda Scott has said Wicklow County Council’s refusal to grant permission for a development of 98 homes on the outskirts of the town was the correct one.

Cairn Homes had applied last year for permission to develop land at Coolagad, Blacklion, in Greystones, with the initial plans seeking the construction of 600 houses at a 26-hectare site which surrounds the Temple Carrig School.

Permission was sought under the fast-track strategic housing development (SHD) application to An Bord Pleanala. Under the SHD scheme, applications for developments of more than 100 units go directly to An Bord Pleanála rather than the planning authority of Wicklow County Council.

This was then progressed on a phased basis, beginning with 98 two-storey houses on an 8.47-hecatre site, with plans for a creche building of 734 sq. m. with 23 car parking spaces and 12 bicycle parking spaces.

Plans also included a new vehicular entrance, with signalised junction and pedestrian crossing provided off the R761 (Rathdown Road); cycle lanes wwould also be provided along this section of the R761 on both sides.

In its refusal to grant permission for this phase of the development, WCC pointed to the County Development Plan 2-22-2028, “which indicate the housing targets for the Greystones-Delgany settlement in the plan period have already been reached” as well as the “scale and quantum” of the housing proposed.

“The settlement strategy set out in the Wicklow County Development Plan 2022-2028, which sets out the strategic role and function of Greystones-Delgany as a level three self-sustaining town, wherein the priority is for balanced growth and a focus on the consolidation of the existing built up area,” it said.

“The scale of development being proposed would be excessive and would result in unbalanced and unsustainable growth of this level 3 settlement,” it added.

“The proposed development would therefore seriously injure the amenities of the area, would be premature resulting in development that is not in accordance with the order of priority for sequential development of lands and would be contrary to Sustainable Residential Developments in Urban Areas.”

Cllr Scott, who had previously highlighted her concerns to the Bray People around the lack of capacity in local services, particularly with regard to a medical centre and GP services (the application had referred to a medical centre being located nearby but which is closed to new patients), said: "I believe that WCC have made the correct decision in this case. While social and affordable homes are still badly needed, this development was not going to offer that.

“I have previously raised concerns about the lack of infrastructure being in place and the lack of capacity in local services for the current population in Greystones-Delgany area.

“For example, many people who have moved to the area are unable to register with a GP. The Council have refused planning permission on this instance as it is clearly stated in the County Development Plan that the housing targets for the Greystones-Delgany settlement have already been reached.

“We cannot keep building at an unsustainable rate and now need to concentrate on improving the amenities for our community. A lot of public consultation and input from elected representatives went into forming the strategies of the county development Plan. It is good to see the democratic process now being reflected on the ground,” she added.

Meanwhile, Fine Gael Councillor Derek Mitchell, who had made a submission to the council in which he said, the site “should not be developed at such high density in contravention of the Development Plan” said that the Council’s decision may put on hold further developments on Greenfield sites outside the town, but sites in the centre of the town could still be developed, at high density.

“The population of Greystones together with granted and commenced development is greater than planned in the EMRA population targets,” he wrote. “The 2022 Census showed that the population was just 400 below the2028 target population of 21,727 in the County Development Plan. Over 1000 units are or have been constructed since then and there are further granted permissions not yet commenced. Overall permissions granted will probably mean a population of 24,000 by 2028.”

Commenting on the decision, he said: “This was by far the largest, yet to be built zoned land site,” he said, with all the zoned land already applied for. “It is an interesting decision,” he added, “and with the permissions we have been given, we are probably 1,000 houses over the targets for 2028.”