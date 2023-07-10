Wicklow cook Ciara Fennessy shares journey through waves to healthy, simple meals

Reporter David Medcalf visited cook Ciara Fennessy in Delgany to share her joy in cooking good food without palaver. Though destined more for the waves than any kitchen, an experience in Sydney and nurturing premature twins taught her much she now shares to help others

Ciara Fennessy.

David Medcalf Wicklow People Today at 15:00