Wicklow cook Ciara Fennessy shares journey through waves to healthy, simple meals
Reporter David Medcalf visited cook Ciara Fennessy in Delgany to share her joy in cooking good food without palaver. Though destined more for the waves than any kitchen, an experience in Sydney and nurturing premature twins taught her much she now shares to help others
Wicklow People
Ciara Fennessy is reluctant to describe herself as a chef. The word comes loaded with bossiness and stern authority which simply does not match her character. Also, she has spent very little of her life working in restaurant kitchens.