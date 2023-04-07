Wicklow chef to serve up an Easter extravaganza at Belmont Demesne

Chef Oran Colhoun, from Greystones, who is preparing an Easter 'pop-up' food experience at Belmont Demesne, Bray.

Greystones chef Oran Colhoun’s career has taken him from high-end steakhouses to Michelin-starred restaurants in locations as diverse as Dalkey and London’s Notting Hill.

From reopening the acclaimed Wicklow Arms restaurant in Delgany, to spending three years as Head Chef at the Guinness Storehouse, his accolades include the Aramark Northern Europe Chef of the Year in 2019.

But after 15 years toiling in professional kitchens, Oran made the decision to “step away from chefing” and go “looking for something different”.

That something different takes him to the wonderful grounds of Belmont Demesne, at Windgates, Bray, where Oran, together with his colleague and professional chef, Daryll Haynes, are preparing to serve up an Easter extravaganza in Arthur’s Barn.

Going from Michelin-star restaurants to barns (it is some barn, in fairness) wasn’t a decision Oran took lightly. But all those years of wear and tear take their toll and to survive in the industry “you need to be a certain type”.

Youth helps, but even the students who filed through the doors of Dublin Institute of Technology with dreams of earning their Michelin Stars got a reality check once they rolled up their sleeves.

“Some people think it’s easy,” Oran says. “But out of a class of 92 at DIT, only 22 finished.”

Things got tougher for the industry as a whole, when the pandemic brought the shutters down on diners and restaurants up and down the country, putting more pressure on businesses struggling to recruit new staff.

“Some of the international chefs went home,” Oran recalls, and as a consequence, “it’s not so much of a career anymore.”

Acknowledging he had a demanding time during his 15 years in some top restaurants, with constraints on hiring managers, the heavy-handed approach to junior staff was a culture that also needed to change; that change not coming soon enough, it seems.

It’s a generational thing, he says. And young people aren’t as attracted to the heat of the kitchens as they once were.

“What can we do as an industry?” he asks. ‘A four-day week?”

Over the last four years, Oran has turned things around and carved out a niche in the industry by offering consultancy services for various bars and restaurants, running his own successful private catering company and offering ‘pop-up’ dining experiences.

One of his solutions was to “just simplify the menus” and find compromises – but not at the expense of the quality of food, naturally. And if you take a glance at the menu for the forthcoming Easter weekend at Belmont Demesne, then it is hard to imagine where the compromises were found.

Easter Saturday opens with brunch from 11am to 4pm, with Wicklow eggs served with house potatoes, with a choice of Eggs Benedict (hone roast pork belly, spinach, poached eggs and smoked hollandaise), Eggs Royal (whiskey-cured salmon, spinach, poached eggs and smoked hollandaise) or Barn Breakfast (sausages, honey roast pork, pudding, hash brown, tomato and beans on toast).

You can also choose from the huevos and waffles menu, with Huevos Rancheros (nachos, chorizo and three bean salsa and poached eggs) or Belgian Waffles hot and sticky buttermilk chicken and avacado, chocolate, strawberry and vanilla ice-cream).

All brunch breakfasts are priced between €14.50 to €15.50.

For Easter Sunday lunch, served between 12pm and 5pm, the two-course option is priced at €34, while the three-course is €38. For starters, you can choose from Asparagus and Spinach Soup (with soda bread, bacon and onion butter), Whiskey-Cured Donegal Salmon (with apple, horseradish and stout crumb), Bluebell Falls Goats Curd (with beetroot, walnut, pomegranate and molasses) or Lamb Croquettes (with wild garlic, salsa verde and aged parmesan).

For the main, there is Aged Hereford Beef, Wicklow Spring Lamb or the vegetarian Red Pepper & Macadamia Roast, served with roasties, gratin, honeyed roots, spring greens, yorkies and jus. For pescatarians, the Wild Atlantic Hake comes with prawn farce, chorizo cassoulet, crispy chicken plus tomato and basil emulsion.

For dessert, you can indulge in a hazelnut chocolate brownie with vanilla ice cream, sticky toffee pudding with rum and raisin ice cream or north Dublin strawberries with cream cheese, roast white chocolate and sorbet.

On the kids’ menu, there is a half-portion of roast chicken goujons and chips, or sausages and chips with a dessert of chocolate brownie with vanilla ice cream. The kid’s menu is €12.50.

For more information and to book, go to: chefconsultant.ie