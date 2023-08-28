Wicklow businessman who died on Lanzarote holiday had a ‘heart of gold and will be sadly missed’

Tributes have been paid to businessman Paul Tynan, the Director of PEMCO (Progress Electroplating & Manufacturing Comany) which is based in Bray, Co Wicklow, who died suddenly on Tuesday, August 22, while on holiday in Lanzarote, Canary Islands, in the care of the teams at Lanzarote Hospital.

Paul was remembered as a “true gentleman” and as a “very genuine person”, by those who both knew him personally and worked with him, as they sent their condolences.

Paul will be deeply missed by his much-loved family and his cherished children Robert, Lauren, Daisy and James, his treasured grandchildren Ned and Layla; his sister Elizabeth, brothers Tommy, Joey and Michael; all his extended family Pat, Alison, Cathy and Kirsty, nieces and nephews, large group of friends and staff at PEMCO.

Paul was remembered as “a gentlemen, kind, loving and generous to everyone. His warmth, creativity and curiosity about life touched all those he met. He had a heart of gold and will be sadly missed, but never forgotten.”

PEMCO was established in 1976 by Joseph Tynan Snr, an electrician by trade. It became a successful family-run business, and the only manufacturer of products of its kind in Ireland, employing 14 people at its base in Harbour Industrial Estate, Bray.

Funeral arrangements are to follow.