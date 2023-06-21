Wicklow band named after Bray road on bill for Sub Sounds Youth Festival 2023

A band who named themselves after a road in Bray are on the bill for the SubSounds Youth Music Festival, which takes place on Saturday at TU Dublin Tallaght.

Florence Road – consisting of lead singer Lily Aron, drummer Hannah Kelly, lead guitarist Emma Brandon and bassist Ailbhe Barry – all met for the first time at school, which was on Florence road in Bray; giving the band its name.

After forming the band to play lunchtime concerts in the school, they started playing together more and writing their own music. Having won a competition that helped them record their debut single in a professional studio, they went on to support The Academic at the Spiegeltent festival in Wexford as well as opening for Paddy Casey.

The group joins over 100 young musicians from Music Generation programmes in Wicklow, Dublin City, Fingal, South Dublin, Wicklow, Meath, and Kildare who will be performing at the festival, which is hosted by DJ Dan Hegarty (2FM).

The free festival runs from 12.30pm - 8.30pm and will celebrate young musicians performing everything from contemporary pop and rock, to electronic and choral.

The festival has been launched to create a space for young musicians from different communities, backgrounds and musical tastes to collaborate and form musical connections.

The SubSounds Youth Music Festival 2023 will act as the foundation for an annual event that will offer opportunities to young people interested in all aspects of the music industry and performance.

SubSounds is a youth music collective for young people aged 14-18 based in Tallaght since 2004. It is part of Music Generation, Ireland’s national music education programme, which gives children and young people access to high-quality performance music education.

Music Generation’s ethos is to offer young people the opportunity to transform their lives through the power of music making and learning.

Admission is free, but tickets are essential.