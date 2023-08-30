Wicklow artist’s determined love of pottery brought him back to life

Bray artist Dylan Clucas was close to death, but fought back through art

While the title of Bray artist Dylan Clucas’s show Misery Loves Pottery may not sound terribly uplifting, the story behind it is certainly a very inspiring one and will offer hope to anyone who has been through illness or trauma and have found themselves searching for something a little outside the box when it comes to therapy.

In Dylan’s case, his art – which he had thankfully been involved in before his illness – became more therapeutic than he could ever have imagined, and gave him a focus to motivate himself day by day until he was able to get back on his feet.

Misery Loves Pottery is a small collection of ceramic pieces by the Signal Arts Centre staff artist. Dylan was a graphic designer who became “addicted to pottery” after being trained at the wheel by his uncle.

While he was exploring ceramics, Dylan (29) suffered a collapsed lung for which he needed major surgery. As a result, he became “miserable and depressed” and desperately needed to find something to give him an incentive to move forward.

Dylan, who is on year three of a programme at the Signal Arts Centre, experienced a spontaneous lung collapse, something he had experienced previously, only this was “a very bad one”.

Dylan said when he went into the hospital, upon examination, the staff told him: “You’re walking around with a fully collapsed lung, we don’t know how you’re even walking around.”

The doctors told him he required urgent surgery and that it might take a week of recovery as an in-patient. Only things were to get a lot worse.

“I ended up spending a month-and-a-half in hospital,” Dylan said, after he picked up a staph infection in the wound.

“They said it had never happened before. Then I ended up getting Covid as well.”

It happened after Dylan had been discharged, and when he got home – warning to the squeamish readers to look away now – he noticed his wounds “were dripping grey”.

“I thought, okay, it’s probably normal. But I had a 40-degree temperature. I thought it was the Covid. So I went back in and it turned out to be a staph infection. And I was pretty much dying,” he explains.

“The surgery had left me in really bad pain but this infection was super bad. And the staff said to me that my infection markers were some of the highest they had ever seen. Plus I was recovering from a really painful surgery.

Dylan said he “could write a book about the hospital” and his ordeal, but after he was discharged he said it dawned on him that he had gone through a major trauma and the thought that he may not be able to return to his craft resulted in him sinking into a total depression, with no cure at hand to cope with that.

What he did have was all the equipment needed in his own home to get back to work, but the pain had other ideas.

“At first, when I tried to sit down at the wheel, I couldn’t even sit without being in absolute agony. I was on every painkiller in the book, OxyContin, everything. Even with all that I couldn’t even make a small cup. I had the show booked since before the surgery and I thought I’d have to cancel it. But it was a year-and-a-half away and I decided I’d see how I’d go.

“It was then that I started to have this strange relationship with pottery, where I was gauging my recovery by what I could do with it. So after a month or two of agony, lying around, I started to make things again.

"And it was back and forth of literally putting myself through pain to try to make stuff, but I knew mentally if I hadn’t done it – I would have taken the physical pain for not going through the mental pain. It was a goal and that’s where I used my show as my marathon. If I can get to the end and have everything made, then in my head, I win.

“The point I’m at now, I’m back making relatively big pots and there’s nothing I can’t do. I still struggle a bit with the pain, but I’m doing something I really love so I feel it’s worth it in the end. So the name of the show, Misery Loves Pottery, is a play on Misery Loves Company.”

Dylan is now a ceramics teacher and he said that he has met so many other people who have similar stories, using pottery as a therapeutic tool. “I have one student who had a stroke and she was building herself back up after the stroke using the craft of pottery,” he said. “This camaraderie I have felt with other people, who were miserable, but using the pottery made me realise I am doing the right thing.”

Misery Loves Pottery is on at the Signal Arts Centre, from September 4-17. The reception takes place on Friday, September 8, at 7pm. ​