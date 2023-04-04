Wicklow artist says eviction image used by Eoin Ó Broin never a ‘dig at Gardaí’

“My work is only satirical. I feel you’d have to be a moron to think it was a dig at the Gardaí when it’s very obviously a critique of the evictions’

A Bray artist behind the image which was shared by Sinn Féin’s Housing Spokesman Eoin Ó Broin depicting gards overseeing a Famine-era eviction, has said that it was never a dig at Gardaí.

The depiction of gardai in a photoshopped image of the Famine-era painting by Cork artist Daniel MacDonald by Spicebag (whose real name is Adam Doyle) has been called into question, with the General Secretary of the Association of Garda Sergeants Antoinette Cunningham branding Mr O’Broin’s tweet of the image with the caption “No words needed” as “deeply offensive and wholly inappropriate”.

Mr O’Broin has said he did not intend to “drag” gardaí into the debate over the eviction ban, yet Adam adds, “anyone who is agitating for some sort of solution to the pressure of the housing crisis, they’re more than welcome to use it”.

Adam believes the issue is being used as a “diversion to create fake outrage” and is a perfect political distraction for Government parties to focus on, following the lifting of the eviction ban over the weekend.

“My work is only satirical,” Adam said. “I feel you’d have to be a moron to think it was a dig at the Gardaí when it’s very obviously a critique of the evictions.

“Everyone has been roaring and screaming about the poor Gardaí, and the fact they were in the picture is a shame. Gardaí have to turn up at evictions and if they have a problem with being part of evictions then it’s something that they’d want to take up with the Minister for Justice, not with me.

In response to comments on RTE’s Morning Ireland this week by Ms Cunningham , who said, “Gardaí do have a role to play in evictions, as we know, but our role is simply to prevent a breach of the peace occurring,” Adam said he understands gardai do some good work.

“But at the same time, if you’re evicting tenants, they have to respond to a potential breach of the peace and that leaves them being inextricably linked to the process. So it would be disingenuous of me not to include them.

“I was just drawing a parallel between that and evictions in general, and landlordism is deeply ingrained in the Irish psyche and Irish history, it’s a continuous thread running back a few hundred years and that’s what gave me the inspiration for it. And tempers run very high on both sides of the divide when it’s brought up.”

Adam has raised over €10K so far with sales of his prints, which can view on his Insta account. Proceeds from sales will be going to charity.