Wicklow artist returns from New York for first solo exhibition in hometown

GREYSTONES artist Lisa McCleary, who has returned to Ireland after a decade of living and working overseas in Sydney and New York, is launching her first solo art exhibition in Ireland, and in her hometown.

In her own words, the exhibition, titled ‘I’ll Be in Touch’ “will classify an exploration into the last four years of my material practice, delving into elements of painting, drawing, tapestry, and limited-edition art prints.”

Lisa’s list of accolades are eye-watering to say the least. It all began in 2018, when she completed her MFA Degree at Parsons, The New School, New York City. She went on to exhibit internationally, with solo exhibitions in Sydney, Mexico, and New York City. Her most recent solo show was held at Shelf Gallery in Mexico City and her art is currently on view at the Irish Consulate, New York City.

Lisa was selected to exhibit her work at the London Art Biennale and the Royal Hibernian Academy’s 193rd Summer Annual in Dublin, Ireland this year. In 2022, she exhibited her work at The Boynes Emerging Artist Awards, Light Space & Time Online Art Gallery, LA and the Oscar Roman Gallery and Hotel Matilda, Mexico.

In 2021, Lisa was selected as a semi-finalist in the Outwin Boochever Portrait Competition, as part of the Smithsonian Museum’s National Portrait Gallery, in Washington DC. In 2020, Lisa was included in The UK Sunday Times article ‘30 under 30: Ireland’s most promising artists.’

Lisa grew up in Greystones and was educated at Holy Child Killiney, where she first grew to love art. She continued her creative education at the Sallynoggin College of Further Education Art Portfolio Course, in County Dublin. In 2011, her mother made the move to Sydney and she followed shortly after and was accepted into the University of New South Wales Art & Design, Sydney, and spent the next four years working towards her Bachelor of Fine Art Honors Degree. She then moved to New York to put the icing on what was becoming a very fine cake indeed, a Master of Fine Arts Program at Parsons.

“It was a dream of mine to experience life as an artist in New York,” she said at the time, “especially after developing and refining my creative practice during my time in Sydney. For me, I think that a change of environment is a great way to grow and learn.

As a young Irish artist living in New York, she told the Irish Echo: “I never could have imagined as a young child painting at my art desk in my home in Greystones, that I would one day have my own solo exhibition in New York City; it is a very exciting dream that has become a reality. I think New York is a special place for the creatively inclined. There is an overabundance of opportunities here for artists to exhibit and to maintain a practice, even outside of commercial galleries. Artists in New York have a great sense of community; we all work together and support one another.”

Her work, currently, “investigates the malleability of identity and the nature of the human spirit. I explore the intersection of vulnerability and resilience, materiality, absurdity, ambiguity, otherness and the tactile.

“I utilise abstract figuration, focusing on physical aberrations and tactile manipulations of expression to evoke highly ambivalent emotions and experiences,” she says. “I employ a layered artistic process to create surrealist distortions and anthropomorphic beings. I begin by making clay sculptures which I then photograph and render in oil paint onto wooden panel. I utilize the Trompe L’oeil painting technique; I want to create the illusion of 3-dimensionality through the skilled use of form, colour, and light. The paintings are 2-dimensional and place focus on the sensuality of the flat painted surface. The illusion of tactility creates a longing for the real and palpable.”

Lisa McCleary will showcase the last four years of work at "An Tigin", Marine Terrace, Greystones, A63 PK81, on Friday, September 8 – Sunday, September 10; Wednesday, September 13 – Sunday, September 17, with viewing times from 12pm – 6pm. The launch reception is on Friday and Saturday, September 8 and 9, from 4pm-7pm.