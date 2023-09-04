Wicklow artist ÓDÚ set to showcase her life stories at Dublin Fringe Festival

Bray singer/songwriter Sally Ó Dúnlaing, better known as the pop sensation ÓDÚ, has landed a prime slot in the prestigious Dublin Fringe Festival in September.

In her new show, ‘Life, Itself’, she adapts her musical journey to a theatre context while previewing her new music onto a stage setting for the very first time. Brimming with anthemic pop songs, ‘Life, Itself’ is a concept album and a semi-autobiographical piece of gig theatre.

ÓDÚ “explores the highs and lows of living life outside the norm, the tyranny of individual ambition, and the struggle to maintain platonic love in a world obsessed with romance,” her bio reads.

“From the musical mind behind Xnthony’s 2022 hit musical show Oliver Cromwell is Really Very Sorry, comes an honest, witty, feminist musical journey to reconcile present contentment with mourning for choices of the past. As life in the city contracts and friends and community drift further and further apart, Life, Itself asks young and not-so-young-anymore people, how do we celebrate a life we never could have predicted?”

Ódú burst onto the music scene with her debut single ‘Different’ in 2016, which was soon followed by the release of her acclaimed debut EP ‘Conversations’ in February 2017.

In 2018, Ódú released ‘Roots’, an ‘80s pop inspired track around her inability to achieve her goals due to a perceived fear of failure. In 2019, she followed this up with ‘The Feeling’, a love song with a twist set against a backdrop of soaring vocals and glistening, languid synths. The track received universal praise and was chosen as 2FM’s Record Of The Week and saw her play a UK / Ireland tour in June and July of 2019.

In addition, Ódú composed music and lyrics for Confirmation, a musical memoir created and performed by performance artist Xnthony, marking her first foray into musical theatre. Confirmation went on to sell out Dublin Fringe Festival in 2018 and completed a month-long run at Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2019. And in 2022 she was the musical mastermind behind Xnthony’s 5 star criticallly acclaimed musical show, ‘Oliver Cromwell is Really Very Sorry’, which embarks on a nationwide tour this autumn.

In 2020, Ódú teamed up with songwriter Luke Foley to create indie pop duo Scenes From A Break. Their debut single Silly Little Games was met with universal praise upon release.

Ódú released her latest single Men Like Me in April 2021, an up-tempo, ode to disco revolution of the late ‘70s and early ‘80s. Her second EP of the same title was released in Autumn 2021.

‘Life,Itself’ will be staged at Smock Alley Theatre from Thursday-Saturday, September 14-16.