Wicklow artist Hozier to perform new songs on Late Late Show

Wicklow native and award-winning, multi-platinum singer/songwriter Hozier will be making an appearance on The Late Late Show on Friday, April 14, where he will perform a world-exclusive of two new songs.

The singer/songwriter, who is from Bray but converted a house in nearby Newcastle as his home, will also be discussing his new EP ‘Eat Your Young’, how he celebrated 10 years since the release of ‘Take Me to Church’ and will plans for a busy summer ahead of touring, including a sold-out show at Malahide Castle on June 30.

The video for ‘Eat Your Young’ has just been released and co-stars Ukrainian-American actress Ivanna Sakhno (Pacific Rim Uprising) and was described by Hozier as “a little horror story”.

The three-track EP provides a look at what’s to come in the forthcoming album, ‘Unreal Earth’, which is due to be released later in the year.

Emmy-winning comedian and actor Bob Odenkirk, Author and broadcaster, and podcaster Stefanie Preissner are also on the show, along with Maurice and Kandice Barron, who will speak about their daughter Ava, a cancer survivor.

The family were referenced by US President Joe Biden in both his State of the Union and his St Patrick's Day addresses.