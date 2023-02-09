What’s real or fake online? Wicklow student has answer in award-winning video

A Wicklow student has produced an award-winning video for Safer Internet Day that aims to answer the question: How do you know what’s real or fake online?

Felix Doherty (13) from Bray won the ‘Individual Category 8-12 years’ of the What’s Your Story competition run by cybersecurity firm Trend Micro with his video ‘Computer Issues?’

The John Scottus School pupil video emphasises the importance of pausing before clicking on any suspicious links. Working independently on all aspects of the video, Felix created his winning entry by starting on the storyboarding, moving on to filming, and finishing with graphics, soundtrack and editing.

“I got a new camera for Christmas and I was dying for an opportunity to use it on something!” he said. “Then my dad sent me the details of this competition and I decided that it would be a good one to enter. It was a great opportunity to learn new stuff and just create things and get my ideas and projects out there. I’ve really enjoyed the whole experience.”

He added: “I plan on putting my €500 prizemoney towards a faster computer and getting a better monitor and set up! That will really make a huge difference to me.”

So impressive was the work of Felix and his fellow triumphant entrants, that they are being encouraged to give their creations another moment in the spotlight by entering the Media Literacy Ireland Awards.

The MLI Awards programme recognises and raises awareness of the great work being done in Ireland to promote media literacy. It has four award categories including the Best Youth-led Media Literacy Intervention category, which is being touted as another excellent platform for the budding filmmakers.

Commenting on this year’s submissions, Martina Chapman, What's Your Story Judge and National Coordinator for Media Literacy Ireland (MLI), said: “I was so impressed by the very high standard of the entries. Making a two-minute video that communicates a sometimes complex message is not easy, and it was wonderful to see how creative and engaging the entries were.

"We hope that the entrants, and other young people around the country, will also consider entering the MLI Awards.”

The What’s Your Story? video competition is part of Trend Micro’s free Internet Safety for Kids & Families (ISKF) programme.

Avril Ronan, Trend Micro Global Programme Manager for Internet Safety for Kids and Families praised this year’s winners, saying: “The internet is an infinite source of information, yet the question is, do we critically evaluate it for truthfulness and reliability?

"From suspicious emails and pop-ups to opinions and news stories that play fast and loose with the truth, each winning entry tackled misinformation with a thought-provoking perspective, creativity and humour. More importantly, they stressed the role of critical thinking; how we evaluate and question content online is after all the key to making informed choices.”

Felix wasn’t the only Wicklow pupil getting involved in Safer Internet Day, with 100s across the county taking part in a range of educational and awareness-building initiatives.

Ruby Geelan and Eoghan McCaul from St Gerard’s Bray were even among the students in attendance for the launch of Ireland’s 20th Safer Internet Day held at The Chocolate Factory in Dublin.

This student-led event focussed on promoting respect and building empathy online and included discussions and explorations of the opportunities and challenges as they relate to protecting, empowering and respecting children and young people as they navigate a digital world.

It also saw the official launch of the Website #SilentWitness awareness campaign. The Irish Safer Internet Centre partner organisations work towards a shared mission of making the internet a safer and more inclusive place for children and young people.

The partners are ISPCC, Hotline.ie, the National Parents Council Primary and Webwise.ie.