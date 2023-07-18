Water quality at Bray South Promenade returns to ‘Excellent’ following swim ban

The water quality at Bray South Promenade has now been graded ‘Excellent’, meaning swimmers can return to the south beach following the swim ban that was implemented by Wicklow County Council, when the quality was downgraded to ‘Poor’.

The ban came into effect on Wednesday, July 12, with the water quality showing alarming measurements of E coli and Intestinal Enterococci of 512 and 460 respectively.

Bathing water quality is classified as ‘Excellent’, ‘Good’, ‘Sufficient’ or ‘Poor’ and these classifications are based on the concentrations of the two bacteria species detected in samples of bathing water.

A second retest of the water now shows that the levels of E coli and Intestinal Enterococci have been reduced to 41 and 18 respectively, which is classified as ‘Excellent’.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Health Service Executive (HSE) have established protocols outlining actions to be taken by local authorities where levels of bacteria in the bathing water exceed the satisfactory standard.

The last time the water at Bray’s south beach showed such poor quality was on July 12, 2021, when concentrations of the two bacteria showed measurements of 712 and 161 respectively and the water was classed as 'Sufficient’.

Bray’s South Promenade lost its Blue Flag status last year, after its water quality was downgraded from ‘Excellent’ to ‘Good’, the second highest classification available based on analysis of bathing water samples over the past four bathing seasons.

The recent downgrading to ‘Poor’ is likely to have an impact on calls for the Blue Flag to be reinstated next year.

The next water sample test for Bray South Promenade is scheduled for Monday, July 31 and it takes at least two to three days for the samples to be sufficiently analysed.