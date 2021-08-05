Walk-in vaccination clinics to be held in Greystones this weekend

There will be two walk-in vaccination clinics at Shoreline in Greystones this weekend. The clinics will take place on Saturday, August 7 and Sunday, August 8 between 8.30 a.m. and 12.30 a.m. If you are aged 16 or older you can go to a walk-in vaccination clinic at a vaccination centre without an appointment. These clinics are for your first dose only. You do not need an appointment during these times. If you show up outside of these times, you will not be vaccinated. You can go to any of the walk-in clinics. It does not have to be near your home. You don't have to register online beforehand but doing so may speed up your time in the vaccination centre. If you have already registered online and are waiting on an appointment or your first dose, you can choose to go to a walk-in clinic instead. If you have already registered online, you will need to bring photo ID that shows your date of birth. This can be your: passport - book or card; driving licence; Public Services Card; travel pass; National Age Card - issued by the Gardaí; identification form with a photograph signed by a member of the Gardaí or school or college ID If your ID does not have your date of birth on it, then also bring a copy of your birth cert or some other documentation that has your date of birth. If you have not registered online, staff can register you at the walk-in clinic. You will need your: Personal Public Service (PPS) number; Eircode; mobile phone number; email address; photo ID that has your date of birth - this can be a passport, driving licence, Garda age card, school ID You will not be vaccinated if you do not have all of these things. If you get your first vaccine dose at a walk-in clinic, the HSE will send you an appointment for your second dose by text message. This appointment will be scheduled at a vaccination centre close to your home address. If you need to change this to a different location, call HSELive to arrange your second appointment at a different vaccination centre.