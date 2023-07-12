Ukrainian woman who found a new home with Wicklow family says: ‘Sometimes I think I died and I am in paradise’

Iryna still looks like she can scarcely believe where she is as she motions out the windows to the beautiful surroundings of Ballyphillip Farm, just outside Kilcoole, despite arriving here over one year ago from Ukraine.

At one point, a piercing noise interrupts the calm of the living-room and she smiles.

“A peacock,” she says, clearly able to identify the sound. “The best things in Ireland were shown to me by this family. History, culture, even the best places for fishing – I sometimes I think I did die and now I am paradise.

"This family, Kuntz, they accepted me as their family. They are such amazing people, we are complete strangers. We moved to another country, but every second we feel like we are one of their own family. I have only gratitude for these people and I will remember this all my life.”

Iryna Biletska (42) arrived in Ireland on March 21, 2022, with her son Danilo and partner Fedir Bachek, having travelled by car for three days, covering over 3,000 kilometres on the first day, from her home town of Vinnytsia to Krakow, then to Germany and France, averaging over 1,000 kilometres each day before reaching the ferry to get to Rosslare.

Iryna, who is a barrister, says her decision to leave wasn’t easy but was the only option for her once the war began and escalated so quickly, the effects felt in her own town, roughly 250 kilometres from Kyiv, when the sirens began to wail.

“There were sirens every day,” she says, “then a small building was destroyed near my office and I understood I had to leave Ukraine, as I was thinking about my son. If I had no son I would have stayed. Fedir can’t go to the army because he is 62, so we talked to my family, my parents and my little sister, but my parents didn’t want to leave. My sister said she couldn’t leave, she is only 36 and has a small child. But I said, ‘I must think about my son’.”

Iryna, who lived in Ireland some 15 years ago with her former husband when he was working here, was fortunate to have forged links during that time, and she realises now just how vital those links proved to be so many years later, when she was able to contact someone she had befriended, who in turn was able to contact someone who is at the heart of her story: Jane Kuntz.

Jane Derham was born on May 14, 1928, and grew up on a farm about two miles from Skerries, in north Dublin. She was the third child of Andrew Derham and May Blunden and the farm she grew up on was bought by her great grandfather, in 1877, a deal which featured in the Irish Times as her grandfather was the first Catholic to purchase a farm in north Dublin.

Jane’s father died at the age of 50 in December, 1942, from pneumonia, owing to a shortage of antibiotics at wartime, and this had a profound effect on 14-year-old Jane, who helped look after her younger sister, who was aged just six. When the war ended, Jane was introduced to a man one night at a dance in the golf club in Rush, a man she would go on to marry. His name was Jeno Kuntz.

Iryna says when she met Jane, it was like she had met a soul mate. And despite having brought up 13 children at Ballyphilip Farm, didn’t shy away from opening her door to strangers. It was Iryna’s friend who had contacted one of Jane’s daughters, Christine.

“Jane knew about the problems in Ukraine and wanted to invite the family and help Ukrainian people. Christine said we have a very big family and we are in Kilcoole and we are waiting for you.”

The Kuntz family are all too aware themselves of what it means to be fleeing persecution. Jeno Kuntz was born in Hungary in February, 1917. After World War One, the swift rise of the Hungarian Communist Party saw the confiscation of Jeno’s father’s fabric factory and the family business.

The family subsequently became impoverished and following the death of his father from TB, Jeno too became gravely ill and was saved by the intervention of the Red Cross, who sent him to live with a family in the Netherlands.

Jeno Kuntz was said to have had the best upbringing at the hands of his host family, was well schooled and became fluent in four languages (French, German, Dutch and English). He studied Botany and Horticulture and moved to north Dublin when a Belgian family, in Rush, were looking for a suitably qualified foreman to run their business, which cultivated flowers, fruit and vegetables.

He received Irish citizenship after World War Two and in 1947 married Jane, following their meeting at Rush Golf Club. He went into business with a fruit importer from Belfast and after a few short years went out on his own, operating a thriving horticultural operation by the 1950s.

In 1956, when the Hungarian Revolution broke out, Jeno tried unsuccessfully to bring his mother, brother and his young family over to Ireland but they wouldn’t come. “Too much blood has been lost,” his brother had said, “it would have been all for nothing.”

“For some Ukrainians, life is more difficult for those who left than those who were left behind,” Iryna says, adding her parents are in their 70s, and would refuse to leave their home country.

“At least when you are at home, despite the dangers, you are with your own family. Maybe you’re thinking, it’s so dangerous and you could be finished, but at least we’re all together. But here, we read and ring and are constantly waiting for news.”

She said she “worries every day,” and “when you read the news, your mind is only on your family, friends and the country and you can’t think about life here”.

Like Jeno Kuntz, Iryna understands the importance of education when faced with the challenges of being in a foreign country.

“When we arrived, we first knew we had to improve our English,” she says, “and we recently finished [English course] in Bray Adult Education Centre. In Ukraine, I was a barrister. Fedir was a teacher of History.

“If you want a future here, you always have to keep improving your English. Yesterday, I had a first interview in Ireland for a job, in healthcare. Fedir is the same as me, we want to work together and we will both study healthcare courses together. I know I am a barrister, but it’s important to work in Ireland.”

The issue of education for her son, Danilo, was foremost in Iryna’s mind also, and Christine got in touch with St David’s, in Greystones, where he was able to secure a place.

“They said he can come to the school no problem. The family helped with books, in the school they gave us the uniforms, everything. And after just a few days, Danilo went to school.

“Sometimes, I think, after a few months we can go back. But now I see this is for a long time. I understand my son likes this country. He is starting to play rugby, improve English, he loves his school and has new friends. When he was in Ukraine, he struggled with English, now he is better than me and my partner.”

Iryna says as long as her son is happy she will stay here; as long as he is focused on his education. And she reminds him: “If you want to stay you must always improve and study – exams, school must be perfect – work, work, work.”

“Sometimes in life bad things happen,” she adds, “but this war in Ukraine, thanks to this, we got to know this amazing family. Now our Ukrainian-Irish family has spread.”

Jane Kuntz recently celebrated her 95th birthday at Ballyphilip Farm. After several decades growing his horticultural business, in 1978, Jeno was entered into the Guinness Book of World Records for having produced the earliest harvest of tomatoes, in early March, beating the normally victorious Dutch growers by two weeks. For his 6lb box of perfectly ripe tomatoes, he received a cheque for £300, which he gave to charity.

In 1983, while visiting his stepmother in Holland, Jeno suffered a stroke and his health slowly went into decline. He died in 1997, aged 80.