Two Wicklow towns ranked as most scenic locations for charging your car

If a road trip is in your plans over the summer and you happen to have an electric or hybrid vehicle in the driveway (petrol heads can leave at this stage) then you should make a point of stopping off in Greystones or Bray for a charge-up, as the towns have been voted the second and third most beautiful locations respectively for charging your car.

Polestar, the Swedish electric vehicle brand, used Instagram hashtag data and a team of experts to compile a list of the most scenic places to charge your electric vehicle, and while the charging point located at Slea Head Drive, in Dingle, topped the list, the Marine Boardwalk in Greystones, which offers a stunning view of the Greystones landscape, placed second. Just a stone's throw away in Bray, the charging point on Strand Road, with a stunning view of Bray Beach, landed the third spot.

To gather the data, Polestar curated a list of the specific coordinates and locations of every charging point in Ireland and then cross-referenced it with how many Instagram hashtags each location clocked up to build a shortlist of top contenders.

A team of experts used this data to manually trawl through each of the locations on the list, reviewing the view from the charging point location to create the definitive list.

Kieran Campbell, Market Lead at Polestar, Ireland, said: “Families will be taking to the roads to enjoy scenic staycation across the country. The journey, of course, forms part of the enjoyment . . . with the charging infrastructure in Ireland growing, there are already some incredible locations to take in the view while you’re plugged in.”