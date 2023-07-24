Two free life-saving courses offered by Greystones Community First Responders

Greystones Community First Responders are hosting two life-saving courses in August for anyone who is interested in learning some vital skills.

These courses are absolutely free of charge, but if you'd like to support Greystones First Responders, you can make a donation on the day.

The first is the Certified Heartsaver AED (Irish Heart Foundation) and it takes place in the Dr Ryan Community Centre, at 9.00am on Saturday, August 5. This is a half-day course and all participants will receive a certificate from the Irish Heart Foundation upon completion.

The second course is the Hands for Life Course (Irish Heart Foundation), which takes place also at the Dr Ryan Community Centre, at 10.00am to 12.00pm and a second option from 2:00pm to 4:00pm. This is a 90-minute course on CPR and AED use, as well as a session on what to do in a case of someone choking.

These courses are a great opportunity to learn life-saving skills and contribute to the community's safety, as well as your loved ones. All courses can be booked on eventbrite.ie and are on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Greystones First Responders team can be contacted on: greystonescfrgroup@gmail.com