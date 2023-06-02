Trinity Biotech to add up to 40 news jobs at Wicklow headquarters

Minister Simon Harris, second from left, attends the launch of a big recruitment drive for Trinity Biotech at their Irish HQ in Bray. Photo: Brendan Burke

Trinity Biotech has launched a recruitment drive at their Irish headquarters in Bray as it plans to grow its Wicklow operation by up to 40 new personnel.

Trinity Biotech manufactures test kits that help detect infectious and sexually transmitted diseases, autoimmune and haemoglobin disorders and in the detection, monitoring and control of diabetes.

The company specialises in development, manufacturing and marketing of clinical diagnostic products.

With facilities across the globe, including offices and manufacturing centres on the border of Canada, New York, Kansas and Brazil, it’s their base in Wicklow which is eager to increase their already 146-strong workforce in a range of different areas.

Chief Financial Officer for Trinity Biotech John Gillard spoke about the company’s vision to expand their Irish workforce and manufacturing centres, saying: “We’re very excited to expand our footprint here in Bray and we think that the work that we do here is important and it gives people a very good opportunity to work for an Irish headquarter company, that is doing very technically advanced work and give people very good opportunities to develop their skills in a stem area.

“We’ve a broad range of opportunities, from science graduates to people who are experienced in automated manufacturing. Ultimately here, we would like to get the site well over the 150 people mark, but there are challenges facing us with the cost of living crisis and with the accommodation issues we have.”

Minister for Justice and Higher Education, Simon Harris attended the launch of the recruitment drive to show his support to the company.

“This is absolutely amazing news here in Bray, it’s a real hidden gem in north county Wicklow,” said Minister Harris. “It’s a company which is just getting on with the work and the work being so exciting.

“146 people are working here, 30 to 40 more jobs are set to be filled now, it is a real opportunity for people in the area of science to get decent, well paid employment here.”

Minister Harris added: “I think there’s huge opportunities here in north county Wicklow to do more. We have obviously IDA lands in Greystones that have the potential to be developed further. We have investors like in this industrial park as well so I think that this is another positive step.

“I know the world we’re living in is in uncertain economic times globally, but here in Ireland we’ve never had more people in work. The unemployment rate is so low, we’re at full employment, but now its opportunities to go up the chain in terms of quality of jobs and today is an example of that.”