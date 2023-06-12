Trainee nurse made homeless in Wicklow finally finds home for her and children

A trainee nurse and mother-of-two who had been forced to sleep in her car in Bray while searching for a home, has said the coverage of her plight in the Bray People newspaper has helped her secure a place to live with her children.

Lauren Masterson (40) has been homeless since March, when she was forced to give up a rented property in Kildare that she could no longer afford. She has since been mainly sleeping in her car, while working 14-hour shifts as an intern in a mental health institute in Dublin, completing a Mental Health Nurse degree at UCD, and trying to be a mother to her children aged 14 and seven, who have been living with a relative.

Lauren’s ordeal began last August, when her marriage broke down after having to leave the home she and her husband rented in Greystones, due to the property being sold. Lauren and her children bounced from place to place, each time the rent becoming more unaffordable and further away from their life in Greystones, until finally in March the options dried up.

Determined to remain strong, Lauren became well-known on Facebook forums, posting regular pleas for a home. She received much-needed mental support from these, but no home, so she decided to share her story with the Bray People. Three weeks later, she has been moved in to emergency accommodation in Wicklow town.

“The week after the article [in the Bray People] I got offered the emergency accommodation in Wicklow town and I know it was due to the article, because when they made contact they used the surname that was in the article, but I’m registered with them under my maiden name,” she said. “So it was definitely down to the media attention.”

She added: “I am just delighted to have a bed to sleep in and a wardrobe to hang my clothes in and have my children with me. I feel very grateful for it.”

The coverage of Lauren’s desperate situation was so wide-reaching that it got the attention of Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald, who raised it at Leaders’ Questions the following week, and said: “Another family in Bray are also homeless. The mother, Lauren, is a nurse. She now lives in a car because she cannot find anywhere remotely affordable to rent. She has had to send her two children to live with relatives because she cannot find a home for them. Can the Taoiseach imagine how heartbroken that mother felt as she was forced to make that decision and how confused the children must be?”

In a Facebook post on the Bray Open Forum last weekend, Lauren, who is originally from Loughlinstown in Dublin, said she now looks forward to being “a normal mother” and extended her thanks to the support she was given in the community.

“Hi all, just wanted to say thank you all so much for the support over the past, despite being linked in with homeless services, mental health services, and local TDs over the last few months it’s actually here where I received the most help and support.

“Their way of dealing with me was giving me a sedative so sleeping in a car was tolerable. The media attention my posts on here garnered seem to have done the trick though and I was offered emergency accommodation, which I am extremely grateful for and am looking forward to being a normal mother living with her kids and not living out of a suitcase anymore.

“It's sad that I had to go so far to get help from services and bodies whose purpose is to help people. The real help came from the community on Bray open forum and I want to say a massive thank you to all of you that tagged me and messaged me with support and information. I'd most likely still be getting fobbed off if it wasn't for here. I really am grateful for the support through what has been an absolute nightmare! Thanks all.”