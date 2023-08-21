Trad meets mad as Bray’s Harbour Bar cooks up some Ispíní

IN a ‘secret gig’ announcement, Bray’s Harbour Bar has posted that its ‘secret’ gig this month is the ever so slightly raucous and ever so slightly irreverent Ispíní na hÉireann, who were formed out of sessions in the Cobblestone in Dublin and are doing strange and interesting things with Irish trad.

Their upbeat and – let’s use that word again, slightly – unorthodox style draws influence from Irish musicians such as The Dubliners, The Pogues, Planxty, Christy Moore, Pat Goode, The Wolfe Tones, Micil Quinn, The Len Collective and Mick O Grady, as well as folk musicians, such as Guy Clark, Steve Earle, Johnny Cash and Emmylou Harris.

They also owe a bit of debt to great Irish performance artists such as The Rubberbandits and D’Unbelievables.

Ispíní na hÉireann’s (which translates as the sausages of Ireland) music is a combination of original songs as well as reimagined covers and tunes, all influenced by the Irish musical tradition, but with something of an edge.

Officially, the band’s bio goes thus: "During a trip to Slovakia in 2017, Dublin born musicians banjo player Adam J Holohan and guitar player Tomás Mulligan – of the Mulligan family who run the famous Cobblestone – discovered how much they enjoyed playing music with each other and decided to form a band.

"Not long after, while sitting at the bar of the famous Cobblestone Pub in Dublin’s Smithfield Square, and drinking the strongest ale the Four Provinces Brewery had to offer, inspiration struck and they decided upon a name; Ispíní na hÉireann, and thus the Sausages of Ireland was born.

“As years went on the band grew to include cellist Aongus MacAmhlaigh, bodhrán extraordinaire Cian ‘Kinko’ Ó Ceallaigh, and a saxophone and Uilleann Pipes player Pádraig Óg Mac Aodhagáin to round out the greasy ranks, as well as guest players from all over the island.

“Ispíní na hÉiereann’s music is original as well as reimagined but there are layers of subtext and commentary, and a genuine method to all the madness.

“And as with any great art it is left open to the interpretation of the listener. It is up to the audience to decide whether or not this is all waffle, or if deeper meaning can be found amidst the chaotic noise.

“On October 28, 2022 Ispíní na hÉireann proudly debuted their album, The Hard Working Men. It is the result of years of effort, frustration, and spontaneous brainfarts, and they hope that somewhere along the way it can make you crack a smile.”

Anyone in the vicinity of Bray, on Friday, August 25 should really make the effort to go down to the Harbour Bar for some well-honed mayhem. Then again, if you are in the vicinity of Bray that night, hearing them is probably unavoidable. Entry is free. Bring your own sausages.