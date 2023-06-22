Touch of class at Greystones Railway Station as new piano installed for commuters

Commuters in Greystones can now remove the earbuds and take the time to listen to some real music at the train station as a new piano has been installed for those who fancy tinkling the ivory before work.

It follows a successful campaign by local musician Niall Woods and Councillor Stephen Stokes, who praised the initiative as ideal for the people of the town.

"I would like to thank Niall Woods for proposing the idea, and for securing the piano. Our sincere thanks also to Irish Rail for allowing this amenity. It could not have happened without the leadership of Ciaran Devitt, Bray Station Manager. Greystones is an area full of creative and positive people, so this is an ideal amenity to offer," he said.

Public pianos are growing in global popularity and this piano puts Greystones on a par with some major train stations in Ireland that already have a public piano, including Connolly station, Heuston station, Pearse station, and Kent station, in Cork.

Niall Woods, of Greystones Music Academy and a graduate of the Royal Irish Academy in piano performance, added: "This is a piano for the people. Hopefully it will bring a little extra joy to the town, especially on cold days in winter. As a listener, you sometimes get lucky when a great musician sits down and performs. However, it’s also nice to hear beginners, or even people who’ve never learnt the piano, trying out a few things and maybe getting a feel for it."

The campaign for a piano took time to arrange the logistics, Cllr Stokes said.

"Irish Rail rightly had some important considerations, like where to put the piano, and how to secure it. Thankfully, there is a perfect alcove at the front of the station, in the northwest corner. It came together nicely. This in turn meant moving some of the benches around inside the station. We are also actively looking at installing a piano seat with Irish Rail," he added, so anyone with a spare piano seat is urged to reach out to Niall or Stephen.

The delivery of the piano has come along with a revamp both inside and outside of Greystones Railway Station and significant footbridge improvements are due to begin next month. But there is one last issue with the piano, in that it too needs a bit of TLC and Niall and Cllr Stokes are hoping to have the piano decorated. They are appealing for any local artists, French polishers or school groups to get in touch and lend a hand.

Cllr Stokes can be reached on stephenstokes101@gmail.com for any enquiries.