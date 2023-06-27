Top Wicklow music venue The Hot Spot closes for good

One of Wicklow’s most popular live music venues, The Hot Spot, in Greystones, which gave Bray native Hozier his first live show as a support act and counted Christy Moore and Paul Brady as members of the audience, had its final hurrah over the weekend with Mack Fleetwood playing the final show on Friday evening, June 23 and crowds flocking to the venue for the last jam with Full Circle, on Sunday.

It was a sad day for proprietor, Ailbhe Skay, who first opened an internet café on the Mill Road in the town, and after devoting occasional nights to open mic appearances for locals acts, realised there was an opportunity to expand, and moved into the former restaurant venue above the Beach House, at Greystones Harbour, in 2014.

Since then, the venue has hosted both regular and touring acts, becoming one of the most popular live music spots on the east coast. But with plans for the premises to once again become a restaurant, Ailbhe finds herself without a venue.

The town, alas, does not have much by way of an alternative space and Ailbhe has said she is going to take her time to make sure that next Hot Spot, is just as sweet too.