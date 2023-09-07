Time to honour Bray’s best as Endeavour Awards open for entries

Bray & District Chamber of Commerce has just launched the Endeavour Awards for 2023 and is inviting interested parties to apply.

First presented in 1981, the Endeavour Awards celebrate the best of Bray and the surrounding area as they acknowledge, thank and celebrate individuals, groups and businesses who make a positive impact locally.

These awards are unique in that all recipients are nominated by the public and so Bray & District Chamber are calling on people in Bray and the surrounding area to nominate someone who stands out for you.

This nominee can be an employee in your company, a volunteer in your club, a local business, a community group – anyone you want to acknowledge and recognise.

To get involved, you can go online and vote for your winner at www.bray.ie or braychamber.ie; you can also email your nomination to info@braychamber.ie or by post to Bray & District Chamber, Chamber House, 10 Prince of Wales Terrace, Bray, A98A4XO.

Categories include, Bray Person of the year 2023, Lifetime Achievement, Bray Volunteer of the year, Civic and Community, Sports award, Young Achiever, Local Business of the year, Social Media award, Customer Service Award, Special Recognition award and Employee of the year.

Closing date for nominations is 24th September 2023. The awards will be presented at the awards ceremony in the Mermaid Arts Centre on Thursday October 26, 2023.

For more information contact Bray Chamber on 012828248 or info@braychamber.ie

The winners of last year’s awards give a flavour of the variety of categories that are open to entrants.

Bray Doctor David Menzies was named as the overall person of the year. Dr Menzies is a founding member of Bray Cardiac First responders and a founding member and volunteer with Wicklow Rapid Response. He is also a founder, former Chair and currently Trustee, Board Member and Medical Director of CFR Ireland, a national registered charity for Community First Responders.

The lifetime achievement title was awarded to Philip Byrne for his over 40 years of service with the Civil Defence, as well as multiple other community groups he is involved with.

Bray South Family Resource Centre were presented with the community award and the Bray Seafront Lifeguards who received the Civic Award.

Other winners on the night included, Oliver Mahony (Special Recognition), Born in Bray (Social Media Award), Aoife Mohan (Young Achiever in Sports), Claire Cruz, Rachael Duffy, Kellie Magee (Young Achievers in Arts), Anna Cloney (Young Achiever in Academics) & Andrew O’Reilly (Sports Achievement).

A number of business awards, which are voted by the public were also announced on the night with Barks’n’Bubbles the big winner of the Customer Choice Business of the Year and their employee Brian Maxwell picking up the hotly contested Customer Service Award. Other winners were Killruddery (Local Experience) and Metec (Local Business of the Year).