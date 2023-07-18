Time for some stories in the Wicklow hills at first Seanchoiche Festival

If stories are your thing, then there is a rare treat in store if you fancy travelling to a remote farm in Wicklow to listen to – or tell your own – stories at Seanchoíche Festival, which takes place at Ballyorney Farm, in Enniskerry, over the weekend of July 21-23.

The event was founded as a night of storytelling in Dublin by Ciaran Gaffney two years ago and was brought to Amsterdam, Sydney, Melbourne and London, with a pilot weekend event now taking place at the foot of the Wicklow mountains and going on over two nights.

Founder Ciaran describes it as “a safe space, it’s an event filled with empathy, catharsis, laughter, tears and joy .For some people, it’s their first time ever speaking in front of a crowd, which makes it even more meaningful and memorable for them. For others, it’s an opportunity to try out their creative juices, and see how a crowd reacts to their story, their comedy, their poetry, or their spoken word.

“Sometimes, it’s an opportunity to unpack. To come to terms with scars that accompany a personal experience, to gain some closure, to feel something deeper by talking things out. For me, among all those things, it’s pure magic.”

In addition to Seanchoíche’s storytelling night, organisers will have a range of activities and workshops available such as yoga, foraging, hiking, food and games.

Fad Saoil Saunas will also be on site with sauna slots available to book for you and some friends (which must be booked separately). Food trucks are at hand while music – with everything ranging from trad to disco – will keep you on our toes through the night. Camping is on-site and included, but bring your own tent (and some booze if you need a bit of Dutch courage to tell your tales). Tickets can be purchased via the website, priced €43: seanchoiche.com