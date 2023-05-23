Tiglin rises again as Greystones cafe wins top award

The Tiglin Rise at the Cove team, at the Sugar Club, in Leeson Street.

Tiglin’s Rise at the Cove cafe, in Greystones, took home the Best Social Enterprise of the Year 2023 gong at this year’s Make Life Richer (MLR) Awards, which took place in the Sugar Club, Leeson Street on Wednesday, May 17.

The MLR awards aim to recognise and honour the contributions of those who have worked tirelessly to build community, promote health, fitness and wellness, and inspire people to lead active and fulfilling lives.

The awards seek nominees who represent a diverse range of people and organisations, including fitness trainers, gym owners, event organisers, yogi’s, cafes, volunteers and community leaders who have dedicated themselves to making exercise and socialisation accessible and enjoyable for everyone.

Tiglin CEO Phil Thompson wrote on the charity’s Facebook page: “Brag alert! So proud of all the crew at Rise at the Cove for winning the Best Social Enterprise of the year @ the Gym Plus Coffee Making Life Richer awards!

"It’s been a pleasure to be a part of making this incredible community cafe happen and a huge well done to Gavin Murphy and all the team who are dedicated to community and excellent coffee. Oh, and massive thanks to all the voters and customers!”