Three arrests as drugs worth €78,000 seized in Wicklow

Gardaí in Wicklow have arrested two men and one woman as Revenue officers seized approximately 3.9 kgs of herbal cannabis, with an estimated value of €78,800, in County Wicklow.

The seizure was made as a result of a joint operation involving Revenue’s Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), and the Wicklow and Bray District Drugs Units as part of an intelligence-led operation.

Two males aged in their 20s and one female aged in her 30s were arrested by an Garda Síochána and are detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at a Garda Station in Wicklow.

Investigations are ongoing.

The operation was part of Revenue’s ongoing joint investigations targeting organised crime groups and the importation, sale and supply of illegal drugs. If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding drug smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on phone number 1800 295 295.