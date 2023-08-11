Thousands have used new Bray e-bikes since June

The new Bolt e-bikes, which have been rolled out in Bray.

The Bolt eBike scheme is proving to be a big hit in Bray, with over 2,289 unique users availing of the service since it was launched at the end of June.

A total of 9,236 rides have been undertaken since the scheme began, with Bray cyclists covering a whopping 20,184 kilometres.

Usage has steadily increased throughout July, with 1,864 unique users embarking on 7,306 rides, cycling a total distance of 15,307 kilometres.

Praising the positive uptake of the scheme, Cllr Erika Doyle said: “These figures for Bolt eBike usage in Bray are incredible. There are now 2,289 unique users in the town and over 20km travelled.

“When you look at the relatively small size of the geographical area covered, that’s a lot of rides! 9,236, to be precise!”

The bikes can be found at a variety of designated locations throughout the town – including Shoreline Leisure, Pettitt’s-SuperValu on the Southern Cross, Ballymore lands on the Dublin Road and Bray DART Station – and rented at a rate of €0.18 per minute.

You can also get a day pass for €6 (4 x 15 min journeys in 24 hours) or a weekly pass for €30 (4 x 15 min journeys each day for a week).

The app can be downloaded at: bolt.eu/en-be/ and feedback can be sent to Ireland@bolt.eu.