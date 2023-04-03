Thinner Lizzy booked for Good Friday gig in Greystones

The classic Thin Lizzy album Live and Dangerous will be performed in full by Wicklow Tribute band, Thinner Lizzy, at the Hot Spot.

Guess who just got back today? Them wild-eyed boys that had been away . . . for almost a year now, in fact. Thinner Lizzy, the five-piece tribute band from Co Wicklow, who are revered as Ireland’s greatest Thin Lizzy tribute band, are rolling into Greystones to shake the foundations of the Hot Spot once more for their annual show, on Friday, April 7.

That legendary twin guitar sound, those blistering guitar solos, the leather trousers, clenched fist and spiked wristbands (maybe not the leather trousers and spiked wristbands) and the unmistakeable lyrics to those Lizzy classics will make this an occasion to literally dance in the moonlight.

Read more Sharon Shannon to play Easter show in Wicklow

The band – who were backed by Radio Nova recently to play a sell-out show at Dublin’s Tramline - features Johnny Dillon on lead vocals, Ronan Carroll and Daniel O’Gorman on lead guitars, Gavin Molony on bass and Brendan Smyth on drums – were formed in 2016 and regularly tour the country to keep the spirit of Lizzy alive.

And speaking of alive, they will be performing, in full, the greatest live album ever (according to Classic Rock magazine) – ‘Live and Dangerous’.

Lest we forget, this album, with Brian Robertson and Scott Gorham’s trademark guitar duels, had a major influence on metal bands like Iron Maiden and even alt-country outfits like Wilco.

While the debate still goes on over how much of that album was actually live footage and how much was overdubbed in the studio prior to its release in 1978 (Scott Gorham once joked that every five years the percentage goes up and it now stands 75%), you can be sure that Johnny Dillon et al will not be engaging in any such dark arts.

The Hot Spot may not be the Hammersmith, but this is a rare chance to relive the furious energy of that masterpiece.

And if you want more – and you will want more – the band promise to close out the evening with a confection of other Lizzy classics, such as Black Rose (expect another passionate guitar duel), Waiting For An Alibi and, in all likelihood, a touch of Cold Sweat.

Thinner Lizzy play The Hot Spot, Greystones, on Friday April 7. Doors 8pm, show 9pm. Tickets €14 from www.thehotspot.ie