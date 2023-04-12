The Whale Theatre in Greystones to welcome Julie Jay’s homage to all things Britney

AS a fellow early eighties Sagittarius, comedian Julie Jay’s life has had a lot of parallels with Britney Spears: Britney was a member of the Mickey Mouse Club, Julie was a member of the Poetry Club; Britney can sing like an angel, Julie was the only hearing child in her class of 30 who didn’t make the Confirmation Choir.

Described as a “dark comedy love letter for anyone who has ever dropped to that Hit Me Baby beat, for anyone who came of age against the backdrop of nineties/noughties misogyny, for anyone who has wanted to be defined by their moments of joy rather than their moments of pain,” comedian, podcaster and writer Julie Jay has been taking the Irish comedy scene by storm of late, supporting the likes of Neil Delamere, Alison Spittle, Des Bishop, Flo and Joan, and toured with Tommy Tiernan on his Paddy Crazy Horse Tour.

From the Bill Clinton/Monica Lewinsky scandal to the terrifying lows of noughties reality TV, ‘Oops, This is Toxic’ is a celebration not just of Britney, but of everyone who lived through the colourful chaos of the eighties. Julie Jay performs at the Whale Theatre, Greystones, on Saturday, April 15 at 8 p.m.