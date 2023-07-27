The night Sinéad O’Connor sang ‘Amazing Grace’ unannounced in Bray

The night the late Sinéad O’Connor arrived unannounced for an open mic night in a Wicklow pub was a life “highlight” for one local musician, a once-off, stuff-of-dreams type of story and a rare one, despite Sinéad’s presence as a resident of Bray for more than 10 years.

Musician Tom Dalton, from Celtic Grace, who runs the El Troubadours Acoustic Nights in Bray, was hosting the usual evening of impromptu song in Jim Doyle’s Pub in May 2019, a popular seafront venue which is now closed.

At the time, it was the location for the weekly drop-ins for musicians and singers, who may have been hoping their refrains would one day find their way to the ears of Bray’s star, who lived just a few doors down. Or maybe not. Because Tom, for one, didn’t recognise her when she arrived in, angelic yet announced, wearing a shroud and carrying a “big white guitar”.

“This girl arrived in,” Tom says, “and she was carrying this big white guitar. I didn’t know who she was at the time and there were about eight of us there. What we do is, we sing in a round robin. I asked her what her name was, and she gave me her Muslim name (Shuhada' Sadaqat). Then she sang this beautiful song and one of our girls, who was sitting beside her, began to sing ‘Amazing Grace’, and Sinéad joined in and sang the second verse and I sang the last verse with her.”

While a video was recorded as normal on the evening, Tom said he refrained from posting it on social media at the time, as he felt that evening belonged to them, this small group of local musicians partaking in what they all enjoyed best. And for that short time, Sinéad was one of them too – a neighbour and, on that evening at least, a fellow musician.

“This was around the time when she wasn’t singing, before her comeback (it would be September 2019, before Sinéad performed live for the first time in five years, when she sang ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ on the The Late Late Show).

“I didn’t want people annoying her, and she was very, very nice about the whole thing. There she was, just four doors down from her house. People asked me for it (the video) later, but I wouldn’t share it.

"I’d say that was the last time she ever sang in Bray. But I didn’t recognise her. And when she was finished singing, I asked her: ‘How did you know we were here?’ And she said: ‘I saw the sign up outside’. Then I tweaked who it was.

“But there was just eight of us there, and she played and sang with us, and it was a beautiful thing.”

There was another beautiful night when the star shone briefly in Bray, an informal appearance on the Victorian bandstand just a few decibels shout away from her home. That was in August 2011 at the height of the Bray Summerfest, where cover bands shared the stage with local bands, who also shared the stage with stars like Damien Dempsey, who had performed behind the iron railings for the Bray crowds just the week before.

The atmosphere on those balmy nights was always electric. And word got around that Sinead would be singing on the bandstand as a warm-up for her appearance at Electric Picnic the following month; and thus she appeared, wearing a black trouser suit, with a large crucifix around her neck and, according to reports at the time, “took a less prominent position on stage alongside two other backing singers”.

Also on the stage that night were Bray singers Karen and Aoife Hammond and reggae artist Natty Wailer, but it took some time before Sinéad led the way, eventually taking the microphone to sing 'War', 'Vampires', ‘No Woman No Cry' and, for a rousing encore for the onlookers, ‘Get Up, Stand Up’.

Asked afterwards about why she had come over to join the musicians, Sinéad said: “I've been here in Bray for five years and have always been a bit jealous of bands I've seen here. It's everyone's childhood dream to play on a bandstand.”