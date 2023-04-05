Tenants snap up low-rent homes in Delgany scheme

Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and John Colman of the Land Development Agency, during a site visit at Archers Wood housing project in Delgany, Co Wicklow. Photo: Damien Storan.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien accompanied Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and local councillor Derek Mitchell to inspect the cost-rental housing scheme at Archers Wood, in Delgany, after the first units were taken up by tenants.

The Land Development Agency (LDA) opened applications for 24 low-cost duplex homes earlier this year in phase one of the project. At the beginning of March, phase two was launched, adding 24 units consisting of 12 two-beds and 12 three-beds.

The monthly rent for a two-bed is €1,455 and the rent for a three-bed is €1,550, with the LDA stating these rents are 30pc below the market rents in the area.

Commenting on the success of the Delgany housing scheme, local Councillor Derek Mitchell said: “This is the first [cost-rental] scheme in the country and the first of 142 are now occupied. Greystones and Delgany is doing its bit for housing shortfall. We are now over our 2028 population target. The struggle is to get the facilities for the new residents, especially parks, sports and arts.”

This was the first scheme in the country to be launched under Project Tosaigh, which was established by the agency to provide a fair deal to renters struggling to pay private sector rents.

The LDA is the State’s primary channel for the development of cost-rental housing, aiming to deliver a ‘fair deal’ for those who don’t qualify for social housing but can’t afford to get a foothold in the private market either.

The model encourages eligible tenants to pay about one-third of their net disposable income on rent, where the net household income is below €53,000 a year.

The next phase of cost-rental units in Archers Wood is due to be launched in the coming weeks. This phase will involve 95 apartments, including 37 one-beds, 52 two-beds and four three-beds with rents of €1,220 for a one-bed, €1,445 for a two-bed and €1530 for a three-bed.

Mr O’Brien said: “Project Tosaigh is just one of a number of initiatives the Government has introduced to speed up the delivery of affordable housing. It is great to see an increasing number of new and energy efficient homes being offered at reduced rents to families and individuals. This is a direct result of government intervention and is being made possible by an increased investment in housing.”

For information on applications visit www.lda.ie