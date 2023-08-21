Teen charged over assault of woman (40s) in Wicklow home

Gardaí have charged a teenager in connection with an assault on a woman in Greystones on Friday, August 18.

Gardaí arrested the man following the assault which occurred at a domestic residence in what is believed to be in the Charlesland area of the town. It is understood gardaí forced entry as the attack was under way.

A woman aged in her 40s was taken to St Vincent’s Hospital, Dublin, to be treated for serious injuries.

The man, who was aged in his late teens, has since been charged and appeared before a sitting of Bray District Court at approximately 10:30am, on Sunday, August 21.

Greystones Councillor Stephen Stokes, who is a resident nearby in Charlesland, was surprised by the news of the incident. Cllr Stokes said: "Like many people in the community, I was shocked to hear the news. I would urge anyone with additional information to contact Greystones Garda Station.”