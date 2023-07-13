Swimmers warned to avoid Bray’s south beach as ‘high numbers of bacteria’ found in water

Wicklow County Council has issued a warning to swimmers in Bray to avoid the south beach for at least three days, due to “high numbers of bacteria” which have been detected in the water.

A sample was taken on Wednesday, July 12, following extensive rainfall and the water was deemed unsafe to bathe in.

The alert is in place for between three and seven days, but another sample is due to be taken today, Thursday, July 13, to determine the water quality.

In the meantime, people have been warned that “swimming in this water may cause illness”.

Bray’s south beach lost its Blue Flag status last year, after its water quality was downgraded from ‘Excellent’ to ‘Good’, the second highest classification available based on analysis of bathing water samples over the past four bathing seasons.