Wicklow

Back to Independent.ie

| 17.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Swans at risk if bridge goes ahead

An artist's impression of the proposed public transport bridge. Expand

Close

An artist's impression of the proposed public transport bridge.

An artist's impression of the proposed public transport bridge.

An artist's impression of the proposed public transport bridge.

Wicklow

Mary Fogarty

Swans could be at risk of being killed by a planned suspension bridge located near Bray harbour, an expert has warned.

Graham Prole is a licenced ringer and the coordinator of the Dublin Kildare Mute Swan Project.

‘It will be carnage,’ he said.

Privacy