Swans at risk if bridge goes ahead

Swans could be at risk of being killed by a planned suspension bridge located near Bray harbour, an expert has warned.

Graham Prole is a licenced ringer and the coordinator of the Dublin Kildare Mute Swan Project.

‘It will be carnage,’ he said.

The bridge in question is the ‘Sustainable Transport Bridge’, for which a part eight application will be coming before members of Bray Municipal District after the public consultation phase.

Submissions can be made on the proposals up to Monday, September 5.

The planned public transport link will connect the recently constructed Central Road with Seapoint Road, allowing for a transport link between Dublin Road and Bray DART Station, through the former Golf Club lands.

The scheme requires a bridge over the River Dargle near the mouth of the river at Bray Harbour.

The road will provide pedestrians and cyclists with access across the river as well as upgrading a crucial piece of public transportation infrastructure by connecting Bray station to the main road to Dublin with a dedicated public transport route out of Bray.

Dubliner Graham Prole monitors and tracks the movement and survival of swans, of which there are currently 119 in Bray.

He is licenced by the National Parks and Wildlife Service.

‘A suspension type bridge is not suitable over the River Dargle which is a flight path for many birds but especially for mute swans,’ he said.

‘I have been intermittently monitoring Samuel Beckett Bridge, a similar type design and also sited on a traditional swan flight path.

‘It is certainly impacting on the small flock of mute swans which use the Liffey.

‘There are 10 times that number which use Bray Harbour.

‘A quick internet search shows 16 swan collisions or bridge strikes involving Samuel Beckett Bridge,’ said Graham.

‘That number is certainly not exhaustive as it only involves ones that land on the bridge and make the news due to traffic disruption.

‘I have been made aware of others.’

Swans have their eyes on the side of their head which only gives them peripheral vision but little or no forward vision.

‘Vertical suspension cables on a flight path are lethal,’ said Graham.

‘There are a few electrical cables running horizontally over the bridge low on their flight path and although they all have plenty of deflectors, they still regularly down swans.

‘A suspension type bridge would make Bray unsafe for swans, potentially a hazard for bridge users and a PR nightmare for Wicklow County Council as the dead, injured and dying swans would be deposited in the harbour,’ he said.

‘Every single suspension bridge has downed swans regularly,’ said Graham.

‘I have no personal objection to a bridge, but a suspension bridge is wrong for this location.’

He said that swans swim up the Dargle at high tide, and they fly back, potentially into the cables.

‘What stuns me the most is that the council has said in its Part Eight application that there is no Environmental Impact Assessment needed.’

‘Wicklow County Council has concluded from a screening determination that there is no real likelihood of significant effects on the environment arising from the proposed development and that an Environmental Impact Assessment is not required,’ the council has written in its application.

A 130-page Environmental Impact Assessment screening report by Wicklow County Council examines such categories as water quality, archaeological heritage, biodiversity, noise, air quality and more, but not swans.

Bray floodplain campaigner Noeleen McManus has also previously expressed her concerns about the effects of the bridge.

‘While something to relieve the pressure on the Fran O’Toole bridge is certainly needed, and the photomontage of this proposal looks absolutely fantastic, it’s worth looking at the details, not just the photo.

‘My objection, from a floodplain point of view, is that this scheme will cut a high swathe through the floodplain, making it very considerably smaller - anything behind those embankments on the railway side is now protected from the floods.’

‘It will be a long, long time before we get money like this again to build another bridge. Let’s make sure it’s in the right place,’ said Noeleen.

In the report accompanying the proposals, planners said that in the coming years Bray’s population is expected to increase significantly, placing greater demand on the town’s already stretched transport infrastructure.

‘It is imperative that Bray’s infrastructure is improved to keep up with the demand of a growing population,’ planners wrote.

‘However it is also crucial that new transport links encourage a modal shift away from private vehicles and encourage road-users to adopt public transport, cycling and walking as viable, cleaner forms of transport,’ they wrote.

According to the report, the town’s population is expected to increase 33 per cent over a 12-year period.

Details of the Part Eight proposal and information on how to make submissions either online or by post can be found at wicklow.ie/Living/ConsultationHub.