Sugarloaf Lions Club goes for gold to help Wicklow’s child cancer patients

Margaret Gerrard of Sugarloaf Lions, with Greystones Municipal District Cathaoirleach Mark Barry and John Connor of Sugarloaf Lions, launching the Light It Up Gold Campaign at Greystones Municipal Offices, which are now Lit Up Gold for September.

Families affected by childhood cancer in Wicklow will be helped by a new project being launched by Lions Clubs in partnership with the registered charity, Childhood Cancer Ireland.

It comes as figures show an average of seven children, adolescents and young adults (aged 0-24) are diagnosed with cancer each week in Ireland.

This September, during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, Childhood Cancer Ireland and Sugarloaf Lions will ‘Light It Up Gold’ to raise awareness of childhood, adolescent and young adult cancer, a disease which has been increasing annually by 1-2% over the last 25 years in Ireland.

The charity will also be fundraising locally for Childhood Cancer Ireland during September, with events and other initiatives taking place in the following areas.

· Greystones library will be Lighting Up Gold until Sunday, September 3.

· Greystones Council building will be Lighting Up Gold for the month of September.

· A table quiz will be held in Greystones Rugby Club at 8pm, on Thursday September 21. Tickets can be booked by emailing sugarloaflionsclub@gmail.com or phone 086-3992651

Awareness stands will be set up in local supermarkets selling Childhood Cancer Ireland pins, at various locations through the month for those who wish to donate directly.

Childhood Cancer Ireland raises funds to provide a number of practical and emotional supports to children and families including the Beads of Courage and Sibling Beads Programmes at the National Children’s Cancer Service in Children’s Health Ireland at Crumlin. Funding is also directed towards, the refurbishment of paediatric oncology isolation rooms in Shared Care facilities (regional hospitals).

A new series of workshops for parents in 2023 is also being funded through Childhood Cancer Ireland, which will enable parents to process what they have been through since their child was diagnosed and to begin to heal. This includes parent peer support, which is a vital support to parents both during and after treatment.

Sugarloaf Lions Club was founded in November 1967. It consists of a group committed individuals who give voluntarily of their time to make a difference in the community locally, nationally and internationally through the Lions Club worldwide organisation.

The organisation’s aim is to identify needs in the community and seek to assist in finding solutions to those needs either through direct action ourselves or working with other charities. All administrative costs of the Lions organisation at all levels from local to international are paid for by the members themselves.

As a result, the bureaucratic needs of the charity are kept to a minimum and all funds raised for charity are used exclusively to address the needs identified by the Lions organisation.