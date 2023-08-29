Stunning photos show Delgany Horticultural Society in full bloom with Dahlia Show

Delgany & District Annual Dahlia Show. Niall Coveney and his Best Exhibit winning sweet pea and Joy Markham who purchased it after the show.

Delgany & District Annual Dahlia Show. James and Rosaleen Kilkenny and family. James won Best Exhibit (class 15), The O'Brien Cup and the Fairfield Salver for best exhibit.

Following the success of the Rose Show in June this year, The Delgany and District Horticultural Society were in full bloom once more as those with the greenest of fingers turned their attention to the Dahlia Show, which took place on Saturday August 26, at St. Patricks Primary School Hall, on Greystones.

The aim of the show is really to make exhibiting an enjoyable learning experience, with winning regarded as a bonus. But there were well-deserved winners in the 81 categories open to growers, including James Kilkenny, who received the O’Brien Cup and the Fairfield Salver for Best Exhibit (Class 15); Sinéad Gulliver, who won the Woodland Cup for her Eupatorium Maculatum; Joan Gregg, who was awarded the Bray Horticultural Society Perpetual Cup for her hydrangea; Niall Coveney who received the Best Exhibit for his sweet pea; and Noel Cavanagh, who won Best Exhibit in the Vegetables category.

The late John Markham, who was Chairman of the Delgany and District Horticultural Society for 21 years, was honoured with categories named after him, including the John Markham Championship and John Markham Pompon, which was open to members only. In 2014, John Markham's name was given to a new species of dahlia.

Alick Branigan, the president of the Irish Dahlia Society, first grew the Dahlia John Markham and it was certified by the registered with the RHSI in England.

It was even planted in the private gardens of the President's residence at Áras an Uachtaráin, as well as in the Botanic Gardens.

Guests on the day included Kathleen Kelleher and Councillor Stephen Stokes, who congratulated the organisers for another fabulous event.

The Delgany and District Horticultural Society have been growing in more ways than one since their inception in the 1870s, when the Delgany and Greystones Cottage Garden Society staged shows in the area.

The La Touche Family, who were major land owners, were very supportive of the society and encouraged gardening and horticultural traditions in the community. Flower shows were first held between 1897 and 1901 in the school house in Delgany, and in 1907 the first annual show of the East Wicklow Horticultural Society was staged at Killincarrick Demesne.

This was followed in 1927 by the first Greystones, Delgany and Districts’ flower show, in the Trafalgar Hall in Greystones. The Delgany and District Horticultural Society was founded in 1944 and has kept that title today.

Three shows are held annually by the society. The Daffodil Show takes place in March/April; the Rose Show in June/July and the Dahlia Show each August.